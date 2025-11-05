U.S. Automotive Seats Market Trends and Growth Insights (2025-2033) with State-Level Revenue Projections - Features Profiles of Aisin Seiki, Gentherm, IFB Automotive and Other Key Players

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Automotive Seat Market Insights and Forecast 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Automotive Seat market is anticipated to account for US$ 24.19 billion in 2024 and expand to US$ 31.86 billion by 2033, posting a CAGR of 3.11% during 2025-2033. It is driven by growing demand for comfort, high-end safety features, and technological inclusion, coupled with rising vehicle manufacturing and changing consumer trends toward luxury and ergonomic seating arrangements.

Growth Drivers in United States Automotive Seat Market

Increased Demand for Advanced Comfort and Safety Features

U.S. customers increasingly value comfort and safety when buying cars. Vehicles now incorporate functions such as heating, ventilation, lumbar adjustment, and massage into seats. They enhance the driving experience, especially for extended travel. Safety features, such as built-in airbags and seatbelt systems, also increase demand, giving sophisticated seating a competitive edge for car manufacturers. In 2023, Lear Corporation rolled out its newest intelligent seating system with biometric sensors and built-in health monitoring. This groundbreaking product improves driver and passenger safety through real-time health information and customized comfort control.

Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Growth

The development of electric and autonomous cars is revolutionizing automotive seating innovation. These cars value passenger comfort and interior flexibility, which creates the need for flexible, tech-advanced seats. Functions such as swiveling capabilities, reclining positions, and individualized control are becoming norm, with seating taking center stage in next-generation vehicle design. July 2025, Autonomous vehicles are becoming increasingly real-world as self-driving car firms such as Waymo, Google's autonomous vehicle division, push into new cities. Its newest service area is Atlanta, where it is teaming with Uber to provide rides over 65 square miles, with additional expansion on the horizon.

Increasing Vehicle Production and Sales

As production and sales of U.S. vehicles continue to rise steadily, so does demand for top-quality automotive seats. Automakers are upgrading seat quality to distinguish models, especially in SUVs and luxury cars where customer demands for comfort, personalization, and technology are particularly great. This trend plays an important role in driving market growth. According to S&P Global Mobility, in June 2025 US auto sales volume is estimated to be 1.27 million units. With only 24 days of sales during the month, unadjusted volume comparisons would be lower than June 2024.

Disruptions in the United States Automotive Seat Market

High Production and Material Costs

The increasing expense of higher-grade materials, including light composites, leather, and intelligent fabrics, plays a major role in contributing to seat production costs. Moreover, the integration of sophisticated technologies like heating, cooling, and power adjustments raises production costs. Such elements render it difficult for companies to secure a balance between pricing and innovation while ensuring profit margins remain intact.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

Strict U.S. safety and environmental standards present challenges for manufacturers of automotive seats. Adapting to changing requirements for crash safety performance while adding environmentally friendly materials requires ongoing spending on research and development. Compliance complexities can slow product launches and boost operational expenses, slowing market growth potential.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $31.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Automotive Seat Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Seat Type

6.2 By Vehicle Type

6.3 By Vehicle Energy Source Type

6.4 By Technology

6.5 By States

7. Seat Type

7.1 Bucket

7.2 Bench

7.3 Others

8. Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Car

8.2 Commercial Vehicle

9. Vehicle Energy Source Type

9.1 Gasoline

9.2 Diesel

9.3 Electric

9.4 LPG

10. Technology

10.1 Powered Seats

10.2 Standard Seats

10.3 Ventilated Seats

10.4 Other Seats

11. Top 10 States

11.1 California

11.2 Texas

11.3 New York

11.4 Florida

11.5 Illinois

11.6 Pennsylvania

11.7 Ohio

11.8 Georgia

11.9 Washington

11.10 New Jersey

11.11 Rest of United States

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes

14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats

15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

16.2 Gentherm Incorporated

16.3 IFB Automotive

16.4 Magna International Inc.

16.5 Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

16.6 Grammar Seating Systems

16.7 Adient Inc. (US)

16.8 Lear Corporation (US)

16.9 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf9fmz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment