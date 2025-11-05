Healthcare Payment Processing Market Report 2025: Opportunities in Increased Adoption of Telehealth, Demand for Real-time Payment Solutions, and Integration of AI and Blockchain - Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Payment Processing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare payment processing market is projected to grow significantly, increasing from $20.98 billion in 2024 to $24.15 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 15.1%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased adoption of electronic health records, demand for efficient claims management, cost containment efforts, automation in payment processes, and regulatory compliance.

By 2029, the market is expected to reach $41.9 billion with a CAGR of 14.8%. The expansion will be fueled by value-based care models, electronic payments, real-time payment solutions, telehealth services, and an enhanced focus on patient financial experiences. Notable trends include advancements in blockchain, AI integration, cloud-based platforms, fraud detection systems, and mobile payment adoption.

Telehealth adoption is a significant driver, offering remote healthcare delivery through digital means. It facilitates secure transactions and reduces administrative tasks, notably enhancing efficiency and accessibility. For instance, from March 2021 to July 2022, over 95,000 healthcare providers in Australia conducted about 118.2 million telehealth visits, highlighting telehealth's impact on the payment processing market.

Leading industry players prioritize real-time reimbursement solutions to improve revenue cycles, reduce administrative burdens, and offer quicker provider access to capital. In April 2025, Rectangle Health Inc. launched PayerSync, streamlining healthcare payments by integrating payer and provider systems, thus optimizing payment cycles and minimizing manual processes.

In August 2023, Waystar Holding Corp. acquired HealthPay24 Inc. to enhance its healthcare payment network, aiming to simplify the patient financial experience and ensure timely provider payments. HealthPay24 specializes in cloud-based, real-time patient payment processing.

Prominent companies in the market include Optum Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Global Payments Inc., and Square Inc., among others. Regional evaluation shows North America as the leading market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and others, with countries like the USA, China, and Germany playing significant roles.

Global trade tensions and evolving tariffs affect the market dynamics, notably impacting the supply of medical devices and pharmaceuticals following tariff increases in spring 2025. The industry is adapting through diversified sourcing, enhancing local manufacturing, and advocating for tariff exemptions.

The healthcare payment processing market comprises revenues from services like medical billing, claims management, and payment solutions. The market value stems from the direct sale of related goods and services involving software, hardware, and payment systems that facilitate transactions within the healthcare ecosystem.

This comprehensive market research report offers a detailed perspective on industry trends, opportunities, and challenges, providing insights essential for stakeholders navigating the rapidly evolving healthcare payment processing landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $41.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global



Scope and Coverage

Components: Software, Hardware, Services

Software, Hardware, Services Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

On-Premises, Cloud Payment Methods: Credit Card, Debit Card, Electronic Funds Transfer, Mobile Payment, Others

Credit Card, Debit Card, Electronic Funds Transfer, Mobile Payment, Others Technology: Cloud Solutions, Mobile Applications, AI, Integrated Systems

Cloud Solutions, Mobile Applications, AI, Integrated Systems End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Subsegments: Payment Gateway, Revenue Cycle Management, EHR Integration, Billing, Claims Management, Fraud Detection Software

