Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market Report 2025: Competition Intensifies as Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, Moderna, BioNTech Expand Antisense and RNA Platform Innovations - Long-term Forecast to 2029 & 2034

The global nucleic acid therapeutics market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $6.01 billion in 2024 to an impressive $12.24 billion by 2029. This robust growth forecast signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period. This market surge is propelled by the increasing necessity for precision medicine, profound innovations in mRNA vaccine applications, and a burgeoning pipeline of nucleic acid-based therapies.

Driving market expansion are key trends such as the extension of mRNA applications into oncology and rare diseases. Also of note is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into RNA drug discovery processes, alongside the development of advanced, targeted delivery systems. These trends promise to heighten the effectiveness of nucleic acid therapeutics, offering substantial promise for treating underlying genetic conditions.

The growing prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases significantly contributes to the market's momentum. Conditions such as cardiovascular illnesses, cancer, and autoimmune disorders continue to rise, necessitating innovative treatment solutions. Nucleic acid therapeutics steps up to deliver targeted, personalized interventions. For instance, the UK-based Cystic Fibrosis Trust reported an increase in registered cystic fibrosis patients, denoting the rising need and application of advanced gene-targeted therapies.

Key industry players are pioneering groundbreaking treatments. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. secured FDA approval in December 2024 for TRYNGOLZ (olezarsen), marking a significant leap in treating familial chylomicronemia syndrome. Similarly, in June 2025, Novartis AG acquired Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a move to reinforce its RNA-targeted drug development capabilities and accelerate its offerings in rare and chronic disease treatments.

The major entities influencing this competitive market include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Moderna Inc., and BioNTech SE, among others. These organizations continuously innovate, offering antisense oligonucleotide therapies and expanding RNA platforms for maximum therapeutic efficacy.

Geographically, North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Challenges such as global trade frictions affect the market, as pharmaceutical companies grapple with tariffs on APIs and lab equipment, leading to strategic shifts like the expansion of production capacities in India and Europe.

This industry's landscape is dynamically evolving, driven by technological innovations and strategic partnerships. The nucleic acid therapeutics market is not only expanding in size but also in its capacity to offer groundbreaking, life-changing therapies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



