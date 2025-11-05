Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Nearly Double by 2033: Size & Share Analysis, Trends, Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Forecast

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market was worth USD 2.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the period from 2025 to 2033. Italy's IVD market is backed by a well-developed public healthcare system, an aging population, and rising demand for early and precise disease diagnosis. The nation continues to invest in laboratory infrastructure, automation, and molecular testing technologies.

Drivers of Growth in the Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Age-Related Diseases: Italy boasts one of the oldest populations in Europe, with a high incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. This demographic shift greatly boosts the demand for periodic diagnostic testing for early diagnosis and disease control. IVD instruments play a crucial role in tracking patient health, informing treatment decisions, and controlling long-term care. As awareness of preventative healthcare continues to grow, both private and public sectors in Italy are spending more on diagnostics, thus driving long-term demand in clinical laboratories and point-of-care settings. Italy, as per statistics from Eurostat, is the European Union's oldest nation with a median age of over 48. Italy, along with Portugal, also has the highest proportion of people aged over 65, standing at 24%. This translates to about one in every four residents being older than 65.

Government Investment and National Screening Programs: The government of Italy actively promotes public health through different national screening programs for cancers, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders. These programs are highly dependent on in-vitro diagnostics to facilitate early and correct detection. Increased funding for healthcare and harmonization with EU health directives have supported the growth of laboratory facilities and the incorporation of sophisticated diagnostic equipment. Government-sponsored awareness campaigns and free screening programs have greatly contributed to test volumes, making IVD a core element of Italy's healthcare system. December 2024, The Italian Senate has voted on the 2025 budget, which contains a financial package with incentives for innovative antibiotics. Article 49 of the budget law provides new and recently-approved anti-infectives, which are Reserve-classified by the WHO, with access to the national Fund for Innovative Medicines. The Fund will cover up to EUR 100 million annually for the reimbursement of these life-saving antibiotics.

Technological Advancements and Laboratory Automation: Italy's IVD market is undergoing a transition towards automation, digital diagnostics, and molecular testing. Clinical laboratories are embracing sophisticated instruments that enable high-throughput testing, real-time monitoring, and improved diagnostic accuracy. Technologies like CLIA, PCR, and next-generation sequencing are becoming increasingly popular, especially in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics. The push towards operational efficiency and rapid turnaround times is compelling private and public labs to upgrade. This increasing adoption of technology is fortifying the nation's diagnostic strength and boosting market demand. August 2022, DIESSE Diagnostica Senese and Grifols have entered into a partnership to distribute Grifols' Promonitor assays for biological drug monitoring, offered as point-of-care technology or ELISA microplate tests.

Challenges in the Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Regional Disparities in Healthcare Access: Italy's decentralized healthcare system has led to wide regional disparities in the quantity and quality of diagnostic services available. Northern provinces tend to enjoy greater access to sophisticated IVD technologies and properly equipped laboratories, whereas southern regions lack adequate infrastructure and resources. This disparity interferes with even healthcare delivery and limits the entire growth potential of the IVD market. Improvement of these discrepancies necessitates policy reforms and selective investment to allow equal access to diagnostics in every region.

Cost Limitations and Reimbursement Problems: While Italy boasts a publicly funded healthcare system, budget constraints frequently limit access to the most sophisticated and expensive diagnostic tests. Reimbursement is often slow, and not all IVD products are reimbursed in full, particularly new or niche technologies. Such cost-related issues deter wider use of innovative diagnostics and restrict the capacity of private laboratories to replace equipment. Sustaining market growth while balancing innovation with cost-efficiency is a primary challenge.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Italy

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Test Types

6.2 By Products

6.3 By Technology

6.4 By Application

6.5 By End User

7. Test Types

7.1 ELISA & CLIA

7.2 PCR

7.3 Rapid Test

7.4 Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)

7.5 In Situ Hybridization

7.6 Transcription Mediated Amplification

7.7 Sequencing

7.8 Colorimetric Immunoassay

7.9 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

7.10 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

7.11 Others

8. Product Types

8.1 Services

8.2 Instruments

8.3 Reagents

9. Technologies

9.1 Immunoassay

9.2 Clinical Chemistry

9.3 Molecular Diagnostics/Genetics

9.4 Hematology

9.5 Microbiology

9.6 Coagulation

9.7 Others

10. Applications

10.1 Infectious Disease

10.2 Diabetes

10.3 Cardiology

10.4 Oncology

10.5 Nephrology

10.6 Autoimmune Diseases

10.7 Drug Testing

10.8 Other Applications

11. End Users

11.1 Hospitals

11.2 Laboratories

11.3 Home-Care

11.4 Others

12. Porter's Five Forces

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

12.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

12.3 Threat of New Entrants

12.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

12.5 Threat of Substitute Products

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strengths

13.2 Weaknesses

13.3 Opportunities

13.4 Threats

14. Government Rules & Regulation

15. Reimbursement

15.1 Public

15.2 Private & Insurance

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Roche Diagnostics

16.2 Abbott Diagnostics

16.3 Siemens Healthineers

16.4 Danaher Corporation

16.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

16.6 Sysmex Corporation

