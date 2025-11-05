Global Chip-on-Board LED Market to Grow by $3.9 Billion During 2025-203 at 15.4% CAGR: Demand Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Insights

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chip-on-Board LED: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market is set for significant growth from 2024 to 2030, driven by technological advances and increased energy efficiency demands. This comprehensive market report delivers both qualitative and quantitative analyses, focusing on the latest industry trends and groundbreaking innovations in the COB LED sector. The assessment concludes with competitive landscape insights, showcasing the market's leading players.

The surge in COB LED demand is prominently seen across the LED and lighting industries, influenced by energy-efficient initiatives and robust investments. COB LEDs are favored for their uniform light emission, high lumen density, and enhanced thermal management, perfect for high-powered lighting applications. These characteristics, along with reduced glare and increased durability, make COB LEDs highly appealing. With smart homes and networked devices on the rise, COB LEDs are becoming integral to sophisticated lighting systems, propelling demand in consumer and business markets alike.

Report Scope

This report categorizes the COB LED market by product type, wattage, and application, providing insights into growth drivers and trends. Key product types included are COB LED modules, arrays, and components, analyzed across wattage ranges such as 10W-30W, 30W-50W, less than 10W, and above 50W. The report assesses demand across application segments like general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting.

The regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, pinpointing drivers, challenges, and emerging trends while spotlighting material design innovations and performance improvements. Market projections are based on 2024 as the base year, extending through 2030, with detailed CAGR figures for the forecast period.

The report includes:

An overview of the global COB LED technology market.

Comprehensive analysis of global market trends, historical revenue data for 2024, projections for 2025 to 2028, and forecasts through 2030, including CAGR estimations.

Market size evaluation and future revenue growth prospects specific to COB LEDs, with a segmented market share analysis by type, wattage, application, and region.

Current and projected global demand analysis for COB LEDs, including competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices.

Insight into market growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Coverage of evolving technologies, potential market expansions, R&D efforts, growth strategies, product pipelines, regulatory frameworks, and ESG trends.

Market share analysis of key industry players, including their research focuses, product portfolios, global standings, and competitive landscapes.

Profiles of major companies within the industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segment Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Market Restraints/Challenges

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of Chip-on-Board LEDs

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Breakdown by Wattage

Market Breakdown by Application

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Analysis of Key Companies

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Appendix

Research Methodology

References

Abbreviations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ams-OSRAM AG Bridgelux Inc. Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd. Cree LED Lumileds Holding B.V. Luminus Inc. Nichia Corp. Samsung (Samsung LED) Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Tongyifang Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.



