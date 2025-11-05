Trends and Prospects Shaping Europe's US$34.47 Billion In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2025-2033: Test Types, Products, Applications, Technologies, End Users and Countries

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market was worth USD 23.35 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 34.47 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period from 2025 to 2033. The market is fueled by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, improving healthcare awareness, and the development of diagnostic technologies. Aging populations in most European countries are also increasing the demand for early and precise disease detection.

Drivers of Growth in the Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Aging Population and Increasing Chronic Diseases

Europe is witnessing tremendous demographic changes, with an increasing elderly population that is more prone to chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. This has generated a consistent demand for diagnostic tests to facilitate early detection, disease tracking, and therapy control. With an increase in life expectancy, the healthcare infrastructure is focusing on preventive care, with IVD having a critical function. Periodic blood testing, biomarker tests, and monitoring devices are being incorporated into periodic health checks, particularly in Germany and Italy, driving consistent growth in the IVD sector. Based on estimates by Eurostat, the percentage of individuals 65 and older in the EU's total population would increase from 21.1% (94.3 million) at the beginning of 2022 to 32.5% (136.1 million) in 2100.

Progress in Diagnostic Technology

Innovations in diagnostic technology, automation, and digitalization have substantially enhanced the accuracy, speed, and accessibility of IVD instruments. Europe has adopted these advances through strong investments in healthcare and the use of AI-driven diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and high-throughput testing platforms. These technologies enable personalized medicine and allow healthcare professionals to make more rapid and educated treatment decisions. In addition, advances in laboratory automation and miniaturization have improved the efficiency of IVD testing, accelerating adoption in both clinical and home settings throughout Europe. In February 2023, bioMerieux SA introduced the MONKEYPOX R-GENE PCR kit for qualitative virus detection, marketed in countries accepting Research Use Only (RUO) products.

Government Support and Healthcare Infrastructure

Europe enjoys robust public health care systems and forward-thinking regulatory authorities that ensure access to diagnostic testing. EU-level programs to enhance the quality of healthcare, supplemented by reimbursement policies implemented at the country level, have fostered the extensive application of IVD products. Disease prevention, early detection, and health screening programs - particularly in cancer and infectious disease care - continue to drive market growth. Public health lab funding and collaborations with diagnostic firms have also grown, making Europe a leader in the implementation of new IVD solutions. December 2022, The European Investment Bank (EIB) has entered into a €20 million quasi-equity financing deal with Numares Health AG. The Regensburg company has created the AXINON system, a completely automated in-vitro diagnostics platform that improves diagnostic quality for chronic kidney, heart, liver disease, cancer, and multiple sclerosis.

Challenges in the Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Complex Regulatory Environment

The EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) has raised scrutiny and regulatory complexity for manufacturers. Although directed towards safety and effectiveness, they call for further clinical data, stricter conformity testing, and notified body involvement. Small firms usually experience delays and higher costs to get new products to market. The change has also resulted in a temporary halt in product clearances and access to market, causing uncertainty for suppliers and healthcare providers wishing to implement the latest diagnostic technology.

High Costs and Reimbursement Limitations

Even with robust healthcare infrastructure, high costs related to sophisticated diagnostic equipment are still a deterrent for some European nations. Only some diagnostic tests are reimbursed by government-sponsored schemes, creating differences in access as well as adoption. The pressure of prices and budget limitations within the healthcare systems also acts as a deterrent to market growth, especially for newer and higher-priced technologies. Differences in reimbursement policies among EU member countries further complicate market entry for multinational IVD firms pursuing a single European strategy.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $34.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Europe

