WeRide Achieves SOP for One-Stage End-to-End ADAS Solution, Setting a New Industry Benchmark

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that its one-stage end-to-end ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) solution, jointly developed with leading Tier 1 supplier Bosch, has officially achieved SOP (Start of Production). From project launch to SOP, WeRide took just seven months, setting a new industry record and highlighting its deep technological expertise and efficient execution capabilities in the ADAS sector.



WePilot 3.0 test vehicle in Guangzhou

WePilot 3.0 builds on WeRide's breakthroughs in one-stage end-to-end large model architecture, system-level integration, and software-hardware collaboration. The system enables vehicles to safely "see and act" at the same time, while supporting high-, mid-, and low-compute platforms, multi-modal sensor fusion and pure vision perception. This allows WePilot 3.0 to safely navigate complex traffic scenarios, including interactions with pedestrians, other vehicles, and mixed traffic conditions, as well as help OEMs rapidly develop, integrate, and mass-produce advanced ADAS solutions.

With its self-learning, scalable one-stage end-to-end architecture, WePilot 3.0 can be quickly adapted and iterated across different regions and countries, ensuring that vehicle functionality stays aligned with real-world road conditions and user needs.

Globally, the solution has demonstrated human-like performance in multiple countries and received positive feedback from customers and media.

This one-stage end-to-end ADAS solution will be rolled out with the annual refresh of the Chery EXEED ES and ET models, while existing EXEED Sterra ES and ET owners will receive the upgrade via OTA (Over-the-Air).

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue working with its partners to drive the global adoption of ADAS technologies across China and overseas markets, bringing drivers a safer, smoother, and more enjoyable assisted driving experience.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in seven markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

