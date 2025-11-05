RCCAO Welcomes New Federal Infrastructure Funding

Vaughan, ON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO), made the following statements in response to the Federal budget 2025:

“The 2025 Federal Budget provides reason for optimism for Canada’s construction sector, with policy reforms and funding offering the potential to boost Canada’s infrastructure. Sustained follow through and reforms that reflect the day-to-day frontline realities of our members will need to be seen if these measures are to yield improvements for Canada, paired with acting expeditiously to get funding allocated to projects and shovels in the ground.”

New Build Communities Strong Fund

“RCCAO is pleased to see the budget’s focus on building for Canada and capital infrastructure investments, including a dedicated Build Communities Strong Fund.

This new fund is a good start and our members will continue to work with all three levels of government to see it implemented and boost our economy and communities. For its intended impact to be realized, the Federal government must act with a sense of urgency to expeditiously get funding out the door and shovels in the ground on critical infrastructure projects. The Build Communities Strong Fund must also continue to be a permanent ongoing element by the Government of Canada in reflection of the significant infrastructure deficit across Ontario and the rest of the country.“

HST Removed From New Home Purchases For First-Time Homebuyers

“RCCAO’s research has revealed that over 30% of the cost of a new home is taxation to all three levels of government. Budget 2025’s follow through on past commitments to remove the federal portion of the HST on new homes under $1 million for first-time buyers is welcomed news to improve conditions for the homebuilding sector to address the housing crisis.

Reducing the taxation of new homes will make it easier for industry to bring new developments to the market, support the men and women who build homes, and make new homes more attainable for Ontarians.”

Skilled Worker Immigration Reforms

“The Government of Canada’s ambitious infrastructure agenda cannot happen without the necessary skilled workforce. RCCAO is encouraged by Budget 2025’s establishing of the Foreign Credential Recognition Action Fund and intention to implement long overdue immigration reforms to ensure Canada has the workforce with experience and skills to meet this critical moment for the country.

Our members would be happy to work with Government of Canada officials to improve the economic streams of Canada’s immigration system, while ensuring the regulations for the National Occupation Classification (NOC), specifically level C and D, are amended to reflect the frontline operational realities of Canada’s building and construction industry.”

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 63 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.