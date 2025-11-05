Take Our Kids to Work™ 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Students Commission of Canada (SCC), in partnership with RBC, proudly presents the 31st annual Take Our Kids to Work™ (TOKW). This national event inspires young people to explore, imagine, and lead, while inviting workplaces across the country to help guide the next generation. This year’s theme, “Lift Up the Future,” is a call to action to support youth in discovering their potential and contributing to Canada’s future. Every time young people are invited to imagine what’s possible, we help shape both their future and our nation’s.

“Take Our Kids to Work isn’t about choosing a career,” said Sharif Mahdy, Chief Executive Officer of SCC. “It’s about being seen, supported, and inspired to imagine new futures for themselves. When young people have space to explore who they are and what they care about, they help lift up communities and workplaces across the country.”

TOKW remains Canada’s premiere career exploration experience, reaching hundreds of thousands of Grade 9 students each year. The program connects youth with real-world experiences through a mix of in-person and virtual opportunities, ensuring access for all, regardless of location or circumstance.

“This isn’t the same workplace or workforce young people imagined ten years ago,” said Mahdy. “The economy is shifting, career paths are nonlinear, and success today depends as much on connection, adaptability, and identity as on credentials. Take Our Kids to Work equips young people with the skills, confidence, and perspectives they need to navigate today’s workforce, explore who they are, ask bold questions, and prepare for the future.”

Recognizing the evolving workplace, SCC has refreshed its TOKW resources to better meet the needs of today’s youth. The updated materials go beyond a single-day event, helping students see themselves in a range of industries, share their ideas, and engage in meaningful dialogue with educators and employers. Grounded in SCC’s role as a Centre of Excellence for Youth Engagement, the TOKW program shows young people that they matter, that their curiosity has value, and that their ideas can shape workplaces, communities, and the world around them.

SCC welcomes new corporate and community partners to join RBC, NGen Canada, CIBC Mellon, Pathways Alliance, WorkSafeNB/Travail sécuritaire NB, and the Government of Nova Scotia in supporting young people on their employment journey.

To learn more and stay up-to-date on developments, resources, and opportunities, visit

www.studentscommission.ca/events/tokw2025/

For questions or accessibility needs, please contact SCC at info@studentscommission.ca

Students Commission of Canada (SCC)

SCC is a national intergenerational charitable organization that works with others to ensure that young people’s voices are heard and valued so that their ideas for improving themselves, their peers, and their communities are put into action. SCC believes in a world where all young people positively transition to a successful adulthood. Take Our Kids to Work™ is integral to SCC's social purpose, highlighting the importance of diverse youth experiences in shaping a better future.