RadNet Expands Comprehensive Remote Scanning Offering with Acquisition of Alpha RT’s Assets

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) (“RadNet”), a US leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services and digital health solutions, today announced it has acquired the assets of Alpha RT, a pioneer in remote MRI scanning solutions and services. The transaction creates a comprehensive remote-imaging portfolio, combining Alpha RT's staffing services and training programs with DeepHealth’s existing FDA-cleared TechLive™ remote scanning technology.

Following the acquisition, the remote-imaging portfolio includes:

DeepHealth’s remote, multi-modality scanning technology : TechLive™ enables expert technologists to remotely perform or supervise MR, CT, PET and ultrasound scans simultaneously across multiple locations from an integrated command center. In a pilot study, TechLive™ was shown to achieve a 0.06% recall rate on remote scans without compromising quality 1 , while also delivering a 42% reduction in MRI room closures to help keep facilities on schedule. 2

Alpha RT's AI-powered safety monitoring : Real-time, AI-driven safety alerts for potentially unsafe materials or circumstances around the MRI suite, helping improve safety standards.

Alpha RT's remote MRI staffing services : Vendor-agnostic staffing services deliver on-demand access to highly skilled remote MRI technologists, supporting continuous operations tailored to operational needs.

Alpha RT's comprehensive training and certification : Specialized educational and training support, including an MRI Tech Aide Certification program, that strengthens workforce development and helps imaging centers deliver high-quality care.

Alpha RT's intelligent resource optimization: Workflow scheduling and dispatching capabilities that match the right technologist from a central resource pool to specific imaging needs, maximizing efficiency and expertise deployment.



“Rising patient demand for radiology services, coupled with a shortage of imaging technologists, is creating a significant challenge for imaging providers,” said Dr. Howard Berger, President and CEO, RadNet. “Through this acquisition, we are now able to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of remote-scanning solutions for both external DeepHealth customers and for the RadNet network of imaging centers—empowering each to keep pace with growing industry procedural volumes while maintaining the highest standard of patient care.”

“This strategic acquisition demonstrates the power of our test-and-scale approach,” said Kees Wesdorp, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health Division. “We first validated TechLive™ and remote scanning within the RadNet network, where we continue to drive measurable operating improvements across several hundred imaging centers. This offering is now available to healthcare providers through DeepHealth. With AlphaRT, we can now deliver services to those imaging centers that need technologist staffing as well.”

DeepHealth will demonstrate its expanded remote imaging portfolio at the Radiological Society of North America 2025 Annual Meeting (RSNA) (Booth #1329), which will take place November 30–December 4 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 405 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has about 11,000 team members. For more information, visit radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet’s Digital Health Division. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (e.g., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, Kheiron, iCAD breast AI, Quantib prostate and brain AI, and See-Mode thyroid and breast AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in brain, breast, lung, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system — DeepHealth OS — that unifies data across clinical and operational workflows and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. For more information, visit deephealth.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “seek, “should,” “target,” “will” or “would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding TechLive bringing proven innovation to scale to benefit patients, providers and health systems alike and are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, all of which are subject to change. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet’s control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet’s control. RadNet’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Neither RadNet nor its directors, executive officers, or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet’s business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the technology, and (2) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

References

1) Data on file. Deployment at RadNet Northeast between June 2024 to June 2025.

2) Data on file. An internal review has shown a 42% decrease in MRI room closure hours across 81 MRI systems at RadNet NY centers as a result of covering those shifts using DeepHealth's TechLive™ remote scanning capability in Feb to June months of 2025 vs 2024.