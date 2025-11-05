The votes are in: Canadians select the 2025 Cashmere Collection winning designer

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 22nd year, the 2025 Cashmere Collection once again saw fashion meet compassion with its celebration of Canada’s leading design talent and the enduring strength of those affected by breast cancer. This year’s campaign marked an exciting milestone with events in both Toronto and Montreal, expanding the Collection’s reach and deepening its impact across the country.

For over two decades, the Cashmere Collection has transformed Canada’s #1 best-selling tissue brand, Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, into stunning couture creations. This year, 16 of Canada’s emerging talent and established designers brought the theme Tapestry of the North to life – a tribute to the diverse regions, cultures, and perspectives that unite Canadians in the shared pursuit of a future without breast cancer.

This year’s campaign saw record-breaking participations from Canadians coast to coast, with the highest number of votes in history spotlighting Canada’s favourite design and crowning returning designer Antoinette Di Carlo as the winner of the 2025 Cashmere Collection. A Montreal native known for her elegant couture, Antoinette is known for leveraging her everyday surroundings in her design and was driven by a passion to channel her creativity in support of a great cause. Inspired by the blooming magnolia trees of her region, Antoinette masterfully crafted the winning look incorporating a voluminous silhouette, delicate floral accents, and structured corset which also beautifully reflects her brand’s signature feminine and timeless aesthetic.

The campaign was elevated by the powerful presence of Canada’s Queen of R&B, Jully Black and Quebec actress and presenter Rosalie Bonenfant, who joined as the 2025 Cashmere Collection spokespeople. Their compelling stories and unwavering voices amplified the message of strength and compassion, inspiring Canadians from coast to coast to cast their vote and show support.

Every vote cast by Canadians did more than celebrate creativity, it made an impact. For each vote, $1 was donated to the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF), supporting vital research, awareness, and community programs across the country (up to a maximum of $100,000). To date, the Cashmere Collection has raised almost $5.5 million dollars for these charitable partners, helping to fund life-changing work across the country

“Every year, we are overwhelmed by the passion and generosity of Canadians who continue to make the Cashmere Collection a success,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products. “Through their votes, we not only celebrated the incredible creativity of Canadian design talent but also raised vital funds to help bring us closer to a future without breast cancer. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who helped make this year’s campaign our most impactful yet.”

Beyond the runway, the Cashmere team proudly participated in the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, standing alongside thousands of Canadians to honour survivors, support those currently facing breast cancer, and raise critical funds for research and care.

“Every vote, every design, and every act of support brings us closer to a future without breast cancer. The Cashmere Collection is more than fashion, it’s a movement of hope and compassion that empowers Canadians to stand together for change. We are deeply grateful for this partnership and the impact it continues to make in our communities for people affected by breast cancer.” – Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society.

This year the Cashmere Collection also made an appearance in Montreal, celebrating local designers and connecting with a new audience in Quebec, where Cashmere is proudly made.

“The 2025 edition of the Cashmere Collection in Montreal marks a significant milestone in our mission”, said Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, Chief Executive Officer, Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. “This partnership allows us to further raise awareness among the Quebec population while supporting research initiatives and concrete support programs for those affected by breast cancer.”

As the Cashmere Collection looks ahead to its 23rd year, the brand remains committed to celebrating Canadian creativity while championing the cause of breast cancer awareness and research. With each year’s collection, Cashmere continues to prove that when fashion meets compassion, the impact is truly meaningful.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection, including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpott and many more.

Over the last 22 years, Cashmere Collection has raised almost $5.5 million dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made bathroom tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates 10 FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products Inc. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since 2004 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS. Kruger Products Inc. is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Since its peak in the late 1980s, the breast cancer death rate in women has been nearly cut in half. This decline in breast cancer mortality reflects the impact of life-changing research that has led to improvements in screening and treatment for breast cancer. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 31 years, it has raised more than $72 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in breast cancer patients and their loved ones with its free support programs. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and improve their quality of life. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

