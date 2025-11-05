Coins.ph and BCRemit Tie-Up for Fast, Affordable Money Transfers from Filipinos Abroad

MANILA, Philippines and LONDON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coins.ph, the Philippines' largest licensed crypto exchange and digital wallet, has announced a major partnership with global remittance provider BCRemit to revolutionize how overseas Filipinos send money home. Starting November 1, 2025, Filipinos in the UK, EU, US, and Canada can bypass the high fees (typically 5-10%) and multi-day delays of traditional remittance channels.

This new stablecoin-powered payment corridor allows instant transfers for a fraction of the cost, saving users up to 80% or more compared to bank fees.

The process is simple and fast. A sender initiates a transfer via BCRemit, and the currency (e.g., €, £, $) is instantly converted into a stablecoin like USDC or USDT. This stablecoin then travels across a high-speed blockchain network to the Philippines, where Coins.ph instantly converts it back into Philippine Pesos (PHP) and deposits the funds directly into the recipient’s verified Coins.ph account in minutes. Recipients can then immediately move the funds to their preferred e-wallet or bank account.

This process allows recipients to receive the money in minutes, unlike traditional remittance methods that can sometimes take 3-5 days. It also cuts out multiple traditional bank intermediaries, allowing recipients to receive more out of the remitted funds.

In 2026, Coins.ph and BCRemit also intend to roll out a QR-Payment Collection feature for outbound remittances . This means that senders will be able to pay via QR and thereby facilitate outbound payments from the Philippines back to the UK, Europe, US and Canada.

The partnership is grounded in regulatory compliance, with both Coins.ph and BCRemit licensed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), ensuring peace of mind for senders.

Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph, stated, "This collaboration aligns with our mission to make innovative digital finance accessible. By integrating stablecoin rails, we're unlocking near real-time, low-cost transfers that give overseas Filipinos and their families more value and financial freedom."

Oliver Calma, Founder and CEO of BCRemit, added, "Our stablecoin-powered rail instantly benefits the millions of Filipino workers in these regions who deserve a solution matching the speed of the modern digital economy. We are also planning to roll out a QR-Payment Collection feature in 2026 to enable outbound remittances, creating a complete financial bridge."

Create your BCRemit account for fast, stablecoin-powered remittances. Enjoy near-instant deposits with a verified Coins.ph account. Learn more at www.coins.ph or www.bcremit.com .

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines' premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, invest, execute payments, and utilize crypto remittance for sending and receiving funds quickly and affordably, all in one secure place.

About BC Remit

BCRemit is a global remittance service provider committed to delivering fast, reliable and cost-efficient cross-border money transfers for the Filipino diaspora and other markets. With a focus on leveraging digital rails and partnering with trusted fintech platforms, BC Remit enables seamless fiat and digital-asset-enabled remittances.