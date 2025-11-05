Data Center Blade Server Business Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2030 - Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand for Blade Servers

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Blade Server - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Blade Server was valued at US$20.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$33.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





A data center blade server is a compact, modular electronic system specifically designed to optimize server density and minimize physical space requirements. Unlike traditional rack servers that include all the necessary components within each unit, blade servers share components such as power supplies, cooling fans, and cabling with other servers in the same chassis. This design significantly reduces the overall footprint and power consumption while simplifying scalability and management.

Blade servers are particularly advantageous in environments where space and power efficiency are critical, offering improved processing power, easier management, and lower operational costs. They are ideal for data-intensive tasks such as web hosting, virtualization, and cloud-based applications, making them essential for businesses aiming to enhance their IT operations and reduce overhead.

What's Driving Growth in the Data Center Blade Server Market?



The growth in the data center blade server market is driven by several factors, including the escalating demand for data processing power and storage capacity driven by big data, IoT, and cloud computing. Technological advancements that enhance server performance and energy efficiency make blade servers increasingly attractive to data centers looking to maximize output while minimizing costs and environmental impact.

Moreover, the shift toward virtualization and network architecture upgrades necessitates more dynamic and flexible server solutions, roles that blade servers are well-equipped to fill. Consumer behavior trends toward mobile technologies and real-time data access also spur the need for more powerful and efficient data processing infrastructures, further bolstering the market for blade servers. As businesses continue to seek out scalable, cost-effective solutions for their growing IT needs, the blade server market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, offering advanced capabilities that meet the rigorous demands of modern data management and processing.



How Are Technological Advancements Propelling Blade Server Innovations?



Technological advancements are continuously shaping the blade server market, with manufacturers focusing on increasing performance and reducing energy consumption. Innovations in processor technology, memory, and network capabilities enable blade servers to handle more data and run applications faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Furthermore, the integration of solid-state drives (SSDs) and advanced virtualization software has significantly enhanced the speed and efficiency of these servers. These technological improvements not only help manage larger data volumes but also support complex computing tasks and dynamic workloads. Additionally, advancements in thermal design and energy-efficient components contribute to reduced cooling requirements and lower energy consumption, aligning with global sustainability goals.



What Trends Are Driving the Adoption of Blade Servers in Data Centers?



The adoption of blade servers in data centers is being driven by several key trends. The increasing demand for cloud services and data storage has made data centers a critical component of IT infrastructure across various industries. Blade servers, with their ability to scale quickly and efficiently, are ideally suited to support this growth. Moreover, the shift towards virtualization and managed IT services has prompted many businesses to reconsider their hardware needs, with blade servers offering a versatile and cost-effective solution.

The ongoing push for more sustainable IT operations has also influenced the market, as blade servers use less power and space than traditional servers, contributing to greener data centers. Additionally, the rise of big data analytics and IoT applications requires robust processing capabilities and high-speed data handling, areas where blade servers excel.



Report Scope

Segments: Data Center Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4); Service Type (Installation & Support Services, Consulting Services, Professional Services); End-Use (BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Other End-Uses).

Data Center Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4); Service Type (Installation & Support Services, Consulting Services, Professional Services); End-Use (BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tier 1 Data Center segment, which is expected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. The Tier 2 Data Center segment is also set to grow at 9.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $3.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., NetApp, Inc., Mercury Systems, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 497 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Servers

Data Center Blade Server: A Definition

Components of Blade Servers

Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers

Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Outlook

BFSI Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Healthcare Segment Poised for High Growth

Energy & Utilities: Another Promising Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Blade Server - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Blade Servers

A Glance into Planned Data Centers of Select Companies

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Blade Servers Market

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand for Blade Servers

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024

Hyperscale Data Centers Enhance Business Case for Blade Servers

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Trend towards Green Data Centers: An Opportunity for Blade Servers Market

High Density Data Centers Spur Demand for Blade Servers Market

Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Data Blade Servers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 11 companies featured in this Data Center Blade Server market report include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

NetApp, Inc.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsr352

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment