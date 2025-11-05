Maris-Tech and FlightOps Announce Joint Edge-AI and Video Payload Platform for Autonomous Drone Operations

New platform aims to combine Maris-Tech’s Uranus-Drones edge computing with FlightOps’ robot-pilot software, which would enable advanced autonomous missions with 5G BVLOS connectivity

Rehovot, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) – based edge computing technology, and Flightops Ltd. (“FlightOps”), provider of an advanced robot-pilot software for drones, today announced the entry into a non-exclusive feasibility collaboration agreement for a joint edge-AI and video payload platform that integrates Maris-Tech’s Uranus-Drones hardware with FlightOps’ autonomous command-and-control application. The solution is designed to deliver safer, more efficient, and better integrated operations for complex drone missions, at scale.

The collaboration aims to establish a platform that will merge onboard AI video processing with autonomous flight management, enabling real-time detection, tracking, and decision support at the edge. Integrated 5G cellular communication provides high-reliability links, beyond visual line of sight (“BVLOS”), effectively extending operational range. With miniature, lightweight, and low-power enclosures, the platform is optimized for small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs”), and is ideal for inspection, logistics, public safety, and perimeter security missions.

“We’re proud of our collaboration with FlightOps, whose robot-pilot software has set the standard for autonomous drone operations,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “We believe that this joint platform will open new commercial drone markets by combining edge AI, secure video, and BVLOS connectivity in a miniature, low-power package.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for FlightOps,” said Shay Levy, Chief Executive Officer of FlightOps. “By integrating our autonomous ‘robot-pilot’ platform with Maris-Tech’s advanced edge AI and video technology, we aim to enable manufacturers and solution providers to instantly expand their capabilities—from manual piloting to fully autonomous, intelligent flight operations. We believe that this collaboration validates our strategy of empowering original equipment manufacturer (“OEMs”) and integrators to deliver scalable, high-value drone solutions that redefine performance, safety, and efficiency across industries.”

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (“HLS”), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

About Flightops Ltd.

FlightOps is pioneering autonomous drone and air mobility software, with AI-driven flight automation and multi-drone command solutions that redefine scalability and safety in aerial operations. Its flagship “Robot-Pilot” platform transforms drones from manually piloted tools into fully autonomous, intent-based systems capable of independent decision-making, mission planning, and real-time regulatory compliance. Built on an open, hardware-agnostic architecture, FlightOps supports diverse drone ecosystems - ranging from multirotors to eVTOLs—and integrates seamlessly with AI, UTM, and enterprise systems. Founded by aviation and robotics experts, FlightOps empowers manufacturers, service providers, and enterprise operators to deliver advanced drone services at scale, driving the future of autonomous aviation across security, inspection, logistics, and public safety markets.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

