Financière de Tubize has been informed that a block of 882k existing ordinary shares (1,98% of Financière de Tubize capital) has been offered yesterday, after Euronext Brussels market close, within the framework of a private placement (Accelerated Bookbuild).
This is the result of the donation of a non-family shareholder to some not-for-profit organisations who mandated Bank Degroof Petercam to sell their shares.
Private Placement of Financière de Tubize shares
Financière de Tubize SA
September 24, 2025
