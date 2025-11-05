Private Placement of Financière de Tubize shares

Financière de Tubize has been informed that a block of 882k existing ordinary shares (1,98% of Financière de Tubize capital) has been offered yesterday, after Euronext Brussels market close, within the framework of a private placement (Accelerated Bookbuild).

This is the result of the donation of a non-family shareholder to some not-for-profit organisations who mandated Bank Degroof Petercam to sell their shares.