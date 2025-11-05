Data Center Automation Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.8%, Driven by AI, ML, and robotics, enhancing operational efficiency and scalability

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Automation was valued at US$15.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Data center automation stands as a transformative force within the IT sector, primarily focusing on optimizing various operations within data centers without significant human intervention. This automation primarily includes managing servers, networks, and storage systems with advanced software technologies that enhance efficiency and reliability.

By integrating automated management tools, data centers can execute self-monitoring, self-healing, and self-optimizing actions, which drastically reduce the possibilities of human error and operational downtime. These tools also provide IT administrators with the capability to centrally manage complex environments efficiently, allowing for rapid scaling and deployment of resources. The move towards automation is in response to the increasing complexity and scale of data centers, which now require robust, agile solutions to manage vast arrays of virtual and physical infrastructure underpinning critical business applications.

What Drives the Growth in the Data Center Automation Market?



The growth in the data center automation market is driven by several factors, including the relentless expansion of cloud computing and the corresponding increase in data center complexity. As businesses across all industries generate more data and increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the demand for more efficient, scalable, and flexible data management solutions becomes critical. The continuous advancements in AI and machine learning technologies provide powerful tools for enhancing data center operations, making automation solutions more attractive and accessible.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on reducing human error and operational costs in IT environments compels companies to invest in automation technologies. The rise of IoT and the subsequent need for managing numerous devices and vast amounts of data efficiently also bolster the market for data center automation. These technological and economic drivers collectively foster a robust environment for the growth of the data center automation sector, highlighting its pivotal role in the future of digital infrastructure management.



How Are Emerging Technologies Enhancing Data Center Automation?



Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics are significantly enhancing the scope and effectiveness of data center automation. AI and ML algorithms are increasingly used to predict and automatically respond to changes in the data center environment, such as fluctuating power and cooling demands or potential security breaches.

This predictive capacity not only improves the operational efficiency but also extends the lifespan of hardware by optimizing environmental conditions. Furthermore, AI-enhanced tools can conduct routine maintenance and troubleshooting tasks, freeing up human resources to focus on more strategic initiatives. Robotics, particularly in the form of automated guided vehicles, are employed in larger data centers to manage physical tasks like server maintenance and installation, which further streamlines operations and reduces labor costs.



What Challenges Are Faced in Implementing Data Center Automation?



While the advantages of data center automation are clear, its implementation comes with several challenges that can impact effectiveness. One of the primary hurdles is the integration of automation technologies with legacy systems and software. Many data centers operate on a blend of old and new technologies, and not all systems may be compatible with the latest automation solutions.

This can lead to significant investment in upgrade or replacement initiatives, which may be cost-prohibitive. Additionally, there's a significant learning curve associated with deploying sophisticated automation tools. Training IT staff to effectively manage and maintain these new systems is essential but can be resource-intensive. Lastly, as data centers become more automated, they also become more reliant on the software that controls them, making them potentially vulnerable to cyber threats if not properly secured.



Report Scope

Segments: Solution (Storage Automation, Network Automation, Server Automation); End-Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Public Sector & Utilities, Other End-Uses).

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IT & Telecom End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$15.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.9%. The BFSI End-Use segment is also set to grow at 20.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.3% CAGR to reach $6.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

Data Center Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Complexity of IT Operations Drives Demand for Data Center Automation

Growing Focus on Cost Reduction Through Automation Spurs Market Growth

Expansion of Big Data and AI in Enterprise Processes Propels Data Center Automation

Surge in Data Traffic and Storage Needs Drives Automation Trends"

Integration of Machine Learning for Predictive Maintenance Enhances Data Center Operations

Evolving Cybersecurity Threats Propel Adoption of Automated Security Systems

Demand for Seamless Multi-Cloud Management Accelerates Automation Adoption

Growing Enterprise Focus on Disaster Recovery Strengthens Need for Robust Automation

Enhancements in Software-Defined Networking Spur Innovations in Data Center Automation

Adoption of Virtualization Technologies Expands Scope for Automation in Data Centers

Rapid Deployment of 5G Networks Sets the Stage for Advanced Data Center Automations

Increasing Use of Edge Computing Drives Need for Automated Remote Management

