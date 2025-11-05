Fortrea Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, from continuing operations:

Revenues of $701.3 million

GAAP net loss of $(15.9) million

Adjusted EBITDA of $50.7 million

GAAP and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share of $(0.17) and $0.12, respectively

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.13x, resulting in 1.07x book-to-bill for the trailing 12 months

Cost saving initiatives remain on track

Raising 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $2,700 million to $2,750 million; narrowing 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $175 million to $195 million





DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Fortrea delivered a solid performance that met expectations in the third quarter by partnering with our clients and advancing the development of potentially life-changing treatments for patients,” said Anshul Thakral, CEO of Fortrea. “I’m pleased with how our strong team moved quickly through our leadership transition without missing a beat. I have spent my first few months connecting with clients and meeting with colleagues across the globe to build a holistic view of Fortrea today. I am confident that we have the global footprint, differentiated capabilities, therapeutic expertise, technology and innovation needed to deliver on our goals. We are committed to executing our plans with operational, commercial and financial excellence.”

All commentary in this press release relates to continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter was $701.3 million, compared to $674.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter GAAP net loss was $(15.9) million and diluted loss per share was $(0.17), compared to third quarter of 2024 GAAP net loss of $(18.5) million and diluted loss per share of $(0.21). Third quarter adjusted net income was $11.7 million and diluted income per share was $0.12 compared to third quarter of 2024 adjusted net income of $20.7 million and diluted income per share of $0.23. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $50.7 million, compared to third quarter of 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $64.2 million.

Backlog as of September 30, 2025, was $7,644 million, and the book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was 1.13x.

Year-To-Date 2025 Financial Results

Year-to-Date revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was $2,062.9 million, compared to $1,999.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Year-to-Date GAAP net loss was $(953.7) million and diluted loss per share was $(10.53), inclusive of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $797.9 million recognized in prior quarters, which impacted diluted loss per share by $(8.81), compared to net loss of $(197.6) million and diluted loss per share of $(2.21) for the same period of 2024. Year-to-Date adjusted net income, which excludes the goodwill impairment and other charges, was $31.2 million and diluted income per share was $0.34 compared to adjusted net income of $13.5 million and diluted income per share of $0.15 for the same period of 2024. Year-to-Date adjusted EBITDA was $135.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $146.5 million for the same period of 2024.

The goodwill impairments occurred during the first half of 2025 and primarily resulted from declines in the Company’s share price, as well as a macroeconomic market-driven increase to the discount rate. There were no indicators of impairment in the third quarter of 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The Company is increasing its revenue guidance for the full year 2025, to a range of $2,700 million to $2,750 million and narrowing adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $175 million to $195 million. The guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates as of December 31, 2024, remain in effect for the forecast period.

Earnings Call and Replay

About Fortrea

FORTREA HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 701.3 $ 674.9 $ 2,062.9 $ 1,999.4 Costs and expenses: Direct costs, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 578.6 526.6 1,690.2 1,606.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 106.8 136.3 353.4 412.6 Depreciation and amortization 19.6 21.2 58.7 64.5 Goodwill and other asset impairments — — 797.9 — Restructuring and other charges 4.9 8.8 21.7 22.5 Total costs and expenses 709.9 692.9 2,921.9 2,105.7 Operating loss (8.6 ) (18.0 ) (859.0 ) (106.3 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (22.6 ) (22.4 ) (68.2 ) (101.9 ) Foreign exchange loss (2.6 ) (0.2 ) (28.1 ) (7.0 ) Other, net 5.1 4.8 7.9 15.1 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (28.7 ) (35.8 ) (947.4 ) (200.1 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (12.8 ) (17.3 ) 6.3 (2.5 ) Loss from continuing operations (15.9 ) (18.5 ) (953.7 ) (197.6 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (9.4 ) — (69.7 ) Net loss $ (15.9 ) $ (27.9 ) $ (953.7 ) $ (267.3 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (10.53 ) $ (2.21 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations — (0.10 ) — (0.78 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (10.53 ) $ (2.99 )





FORTREA HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars and shares in millions)

(unaudited)



September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131.3 $ 118.5 Accounts receivable and unbilled services, net 663.2 659.5 Prepaid expenses and other 124.0 170.2 Total current assets 918.5 948.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 147.6 156.3 Goodwill, net 958.1 1,710.4 Intangible assets, net 635.4 655.7 Deferred income taxes 8.3 5.2 Other assets, net 74.2 103.4 Total assets $ 2,742.1 $ 3,579.2 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49.5 $ 138.2 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 369.6 369.8 Unearned revenue 411.6 353.3 Current portion of long-term debt 74.5 74.8 Short-term operating lease liabilities 9.2 13.4 Total current liabilities 914.4 949.5 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,052.1 1,049.7 Operating lease liabilities 51.5 60.6 Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 106.9 121.7 Other liabilities 36.4 35.3 Total liabilities 2,161.3 2,216.8 Commitments and contingent liabilities Equity: Common stock, 92.2 and 89.7 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in capital 2,101.8 2,042.2 Accumulated deficit (1,350.7 ) (397.0 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (170.4 ) (282.9 ) Total equity 580.8 1,362.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,742.1 $ 3,579.2





FORTREA HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (953.7 ) $ (267.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58.7 66.1 Stock compensation 59.6 43.1 Credit loss expense 13.5 17.0 Operating lease right-of-use asset expense 8.6 10.8 Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment 1.3 4.8 Goodwill and other asset impairments 797.9 24.0 Deferred income taxes (24.4 ) (23.2 ) Unrealized foreign exchange movements 38.8 4.2 Loss on sale of business — 23.2 Write-off of debt issuance costs — 12.2 Other, net 2.2 4.7 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and unbilled services, net (10.6 ) 290.9 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other 43.8 (33.3 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (89.7 ) 5.8 Increase in unearned revenue 54.6 106.4 Decrease in accrued expenses and other (16.2 ) (43.7 ) Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (15.6 ) 245.7 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (17.7 ) (28.7 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net 39.6 276.6 Proceeds from sale of assets — 0.2 Net cash provided by investing activities 21.9 248.1 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 453.9 617.0 Payments on revolving credit facilities (453.9 ) (617.0 ) Debt issuance costs (0.6 ) — Principal payments of long-term debt — (482.7 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock awards — (14.0 ) Net cash used for financing activities (0.6 ) (496.7 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7.1 (0.4 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 12.8 (3.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 118.5 108.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 131.3 $ 105.3

The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated and are included in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



FORTREA HOLDINGS INC.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

(unaudited)



Trailing Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations: Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,027.6 ) $ (15.9 ) $ (18.5 ) $ (953.7 ) $ (197.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5.3 (12.8 ) (17.3 ) 6.3 (2.5 ) Interest expense, net 90.1 22.6 22.4 68.2 101.9 Foreign exchange loss 31.7 2.6 0.2 28.1 7.0 Depreciation and amortization (a) 79.5 19.6 21.2 58.7 64.5 Goodwill and other asset impairments 797.9 — — 797.9 — Restructuring and other charges (b) 51.7 6.3 8.9 23.8 23.3 Stock based compensation 74.9 22.3 13.0 59.6 41.9 Disposition-related costs (c) 15.0 2.3 5.9 8.9 7.3 One-time spin-related costs (d) 55.5 3.0 27.0 23.4 97.9 Customer matter (e) 0.8 — 0.9 — 5.2 Enabling Services Segment costs (f) — — — — 7.3 CEO transition related costs 5.1 0.3 — 5.1 — Other (g) 12.0 0.4 0.5 9.6 (9.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 191.9 $ 50.7 $ 64.2 $ 135.9 $ 146.5

(a) Includes amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of business acquisitions.

(b) Restructuring and other charges represent amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions to reduce overcapacity, align resources and facilities, and restructure certain operations.

(c) Disposition-related costs are short-term incremental costs to support the transition services agreement associated with the sale of the Enabling Services Segment.

(d) Represents one-time or incremental costs required to implement capabilities to exit the Transition Services Agreement with former parent.

(e) As part of working with a customer, the Company agreed to make concessions and provide discounts and other consideration to the customer as part of a multi-party solution. There were no related adjustments in 2025 as the agreed upon amounts had been satisfied.

(f) These adjustments remove the impact of certain Enabling Services costs not included in discontinued operations. The Enabling Services Segment was sold in the second quarter of 2024.

(g) Includes adjustments to estimated contingent consideration on a sale of a facility, income related to services provided under Transition Services Agreements, settlements related to litigation initiated prior to the Spin, the yield expense incurred on amounts received under the Company’s Receivables Securitization Program, and amortization of implementation costs deferred in connection with cloud computing arrangements.





FORTREA HOLDINGS INC.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted net income from continuing operations: Net loss from continuing operations $ (15.9 ) $ (18.5 ) $ (953.7 ) $ (197.6 ) Foreign exchange loss 2.6 0.2 28.1 7.0 Amortization (a) 14.8 15.2 43.9 45.6 Goodwill and other asset impairments — — 797.9 — Restructuring and other charges (b) 6.3 8.9 23.8 23.3 Stock based compensation 22.3 13.0 59.6 41.9 Disposition-related costs (c) 2.3 5.9 8.9 7.3 One-time spin-related costs (d) 3.0 27.0 23.4 97.9 Customer matter (e) — 0.9 — 5.2 Enabling Services Segment costs (f) — — — 7.3 CEO transition related costs 0.3 — 5.1 — Other (g) 0.4 0.5 9.6 (9.7 ) Income tax impact of adjustments (h) (24.4 ) (32.4 ) (15.4 ) (14.7 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 11.7 $ 20.7 $ 31.2 $ 13.5 Basic shares 91.2 89.6 90.6 89.4 Diluted shares 93.8 90.1 92.0 90.3 Adjusted basic EPS from continuing operations $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.15 Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.15

(a) Includes amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of business acquisitions.

(b) Restructuring and other charges represent amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions to reduce overcapacity, align resources and facilities, and restructure certain operations.

(c) Disposition-related costs are short-term incremental costs to support the transition services agreement associated with the sale of the Enabling Services Segment.

(d) Represents one-time or incremental costs required to implement capabilities to exit the Transition Services Agreement with former parent.

(e) As part of working with a customer, the Company agreed to make concessions and provide discounts and other consideration to the customer as part of a multi-party solution. There were no related adjustments in 2025 as the agreed upon amounts had been satisfied.

(f) These adjustments remove the impact of certain Enabling Services costs not included in discontinued operations. The Enabling Services Segment was sold in the second quarter of 2024.

(g) Includes adjustments to estimated contingent consideration on a sale of a facility, income related to services provided under Transition Services Agreements, settlements related to litigation initiated prior to the Spin, the yield expense incurred on amounts received under the Company’s Receivables Securitization Program, and amortization of implementation costs deferred in connection with cloud computing arrangements.

(h) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the amount of additional tax expense that the Company estimates it would record if it used Non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results in the calculation of its provision.



