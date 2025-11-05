RNA Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 26.13 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global RNA therapeutics market size is calculated at USD 7.55 billion in 2024, grows to USD 8.55 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit around USD 26.13 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.22% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. The market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for advanced, effective treatment options. Additionally, continuous R&D investments and technological advancements in drug development are driving market expansion globally.

North America dominated the RNA therapeutics market with a revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the mRNA therapeutics segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By type, the RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the vaccines segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By product, the drugs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By indication, the infectious diseases segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By indication, the rare genetic disorders/hereditary diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is RNA Therapeutics?

RNA therapeutics are medicines that use ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules to regulate, replace, or silence specific genes, enabling precise treatment of various diseases at the genetic level. The RNA therapeutics market is expanding due to growing advancements in genetics research, rising demand for precision medicine, and increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders. Breakthroughs in mRNA technology, particularly after the success of COVID-19 vaccines, have accelerated innovation in RNA-based drug development. Additionally, strong investments from pharmaceutical companies and supportive regulatory frameworks are driving the rapid adoption of RNA-based therapies for cancer, cardiovascular, and rare diseases worldwide.

What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the RNA Therapeutics Market?

The primary growth drivers of the market include advancements in mRNA and siRNA technologies, the rising prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases, and increasing focus on personalized medicine. Additionally, growing R&D investments, successful clinical outcomes, and expanding application of RNA-based therapies across oncology, infectious, and rare diseases are fueling market growth.

For Instance, In April 2024, Ipsen partnered with Skyhawk Therapeutics through an exclusive global collaboration to develop small molecule-modified RNA therapies targeting rare neurological disorders. The deal also grants Ipsen an option for worldwide rights to advance new drug candidates for cancer treatment.



Report Scope of RNA Therapeutics Market

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 8.55 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 26.13 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.22% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Type, By Product, By Indication, By End-User, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; India; China; Japan; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Kuwait Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

What are the Key trends in the RNA Therapeutics Market in 2024?

In October 2024, European regulators suspended all clinical trials of Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy, Elevidys, after the death of a U.S. teenager who had received the treatment. Elevidys, developed for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, had previously been administered to more than 800 patients worldwide before the pause.

In July 2024, GSK acquired CureVac’s shares in their joint influenza and COVID-19 vaccine programs, making an upfront payment of €400 million with potential milestones totaling €1.05 billion. The acquisition is intended to enhance GSK’s expertise and capacity in mRNA vaccine technology.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the RNA Therapeutics Market?

A major emerging challenge is the development of safe and efficient delivery systems to ensure targeted delivery of RNA molecules without triggering immune reactions. Additionally, high production costs, complex manufacturing processes, and stability issues of RNA compounds pose hurdles. Regulatory uncertainties and limited long-term safety data further complicate large-scale commercialization and patient accessibility.

RNA Therapeutics Market Segmental Insights

By Type Insights

What made the mRNA Therapeutics Segment Dominant in the RNA Therapeutics Market in 2024?

The mRNA therapeutics segment led the market due to its proven success in vaccine development, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its ability to enable rapid drug design, high efficacy, and targeted treatment has accelerated adoption across various therapeutic areas, including oncology and infectious diseases. Additionally, strong R&D investments, technological advancements, and growing regulatory support have further strengthened the dominance of mRNA-based therapeutics in the global market.

The RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its high precision in silencing-causing genes at the molecular level. Increasing research on siRNA and miRNA therapies, along with positive clinical outcomes, is driving adoption. Moreover, expanding applications in genetic and rare diseases, coupled with rising pharmaceutical in genetic and rare diseases, coupled with rising pharmaceutical partnerships and FDA approvals, are further accelerating the segment's rapid growth worldwide.

By Product Insights

How did Vaccines Segment Dominate the RNA Therapeutics Market in 2024?

The vaccines segment captured the largest market share in 2024, owing to growing advancements in RNA technology and increasing investment in next-generation immunization programs. Rising demand for personalized and therapeutic vaccines targeting infectious and chronic diseases also fueled growth. Additionally, improved delivery platforms and strong regulatory backing for RNA-based vaccine innovations reinforced the segment's leading position in the global market.

The drug segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing advancements in RNA-based drug development and expanding applications across cancer, rare genetic, and metabolic disorders. The ability of RNA therapeutics to precisely target disease pathways at the molecular level is driving innovation. Furthermore, rising investments in clinical trials, strong pipeline products, and growing regulatory approvals are fueling the rapid expansion of the segments globally.

By Indication Insights

Why the Infectious Diseases Segment Dominated the RNA Therapeutics Market in 2024?

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by rising global infection rates and growing emphasis on rapid-response therapeutics. The adaptability of RNA technology in developing effective treatments for evolving pathogens has boosted its adoption. Moreover, continuous R&D efforts, strong funding for Pandemic preparedness, and expanding vaccine research pipeline have reinforced this segment’s dominance in the RNA therapeutics market.

The rare genetic disorders/ hereditary diseases segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to RNA therapeutics' ability to directly target and correct genetic mutations causing these conditions. Increasing focus on precision medicine, growing investment in orphan drug development, and favorable regulatory incentives are accelerating innovation in this area. Additionally, successful clinical outcomes and expanding research collaborations are driving the adoption of RNA-based treatments for rare and hereditary diseases globally.

By End User Insights

What Made the Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominant in the RNA Therapeutics Market in 2024?

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market due to its crucial role in administering advanced RNA-based treatments and vaccines under professional supervision. These facilities provide the necessary infrastructure for safe drug delivery, patient monitoring, and adverse reaction management. The growing adoption of RNA therapies for both infectious and genetic diseases, along with increased hospital collaboration with biotech firms for clinical trials, further strengthened dominance in the market.

The research institutes segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in RNA-based drug discovery and innovation. These institutions play key role in advancing RNA sequencing, gene editing, and delivery technologies. Growing collaboration between academia and biotechnology firms, along with government funding for rare disease and cancer research, is accelerating experimental studies. The rising focus on developing next-generation RNA studies. The rising focus on developing next-generation RNA platforms also contributes to the market growth.

By Regional Analysis

How is North America contributing to the Expansion of the RNA Therapeutics Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024 due to strong biotechnology infrastructure, robust funding for RNA research, and the presence of key industry players like Moderna, Pfizer, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The region’s well-established regulatory framework and rapid adoption of advanced therapeutics further supported market growth. Additionally, the high prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases, combined with continuous clinical trials and government initiatives to promote RNA-based treatments, reinforced North America’s leading market position.

For Instance, As of January 2024, the U.S. had 21 FDA-approved RNA-based therapies and around 131 others in clinical development, with RNAi and mRNA accounting for nearly 77% of the pipeline. These treatments cover about 15 therapeutic areas, including rare disorders, and often allow for less frequent dosing. Although most candidates are in early stages, 29 are in late-stage trials, indicating strong prospects for future regulatory approvals.



How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the RNA Therapeutics Market?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to increasing investments in biotechnology research, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies. Rising government support for precision medicine, coupled with a surge in genetic disorder cases and infectious diseases, is driving regional demand. Moreover, the rapid adoption of mRNA technologies and growing clinical research activities in countries like China, Japan, and India are accelerating market growth.

For Instance, In August 2024, Bayer entered into a collaboration with NextRNA Therapeutics to develop innovative cancer therapies using long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) technology. The partnership, potentially worth up to $547 million, aims to leverage NextRNA’s expertise in RNA-based drug discovery to advance Bayer’s oncology pipeline and strengthen its position in precision cancer treatment.



RNA Therapeutics Market Top Key Companies:

Moderna, Inc.



A global leader in mRNA technology, Moderna played a pivotal role in commercializing mRNA vaccines, particularly for COVID-19. The company continues to expand its RNA pipeline targeting infectious diseases, cancer, and rare conditions.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



A pioneer in RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, Alnylam has multiple FDA-approved RNAi drugs (e.g., Onpattro, Givlaari). It focuses on rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, and hepatic diseases.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals



The company specializes in antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies and has a robust RNA drug pipeline. Ionis has partnered with companies like Biogen and AstraZeneca for broader therapeutic reach.

BioNTech SE



Known for its co-development of the first approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer, BioNTech is expanding its mRNA platform into oncology and other infectious diseases.

CureVac N.V.



It focuses on developing mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, including treatments for COVID-19, influenza, and cancer. CureVac is also investing in next-gen mRNA technology for better stability and efficacy.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals



It develops RNAi-based drugs primarily for liver-targeted diseases. Arrowhead has partnerships with major pharma players like Janssen and Takeda.

Sirnaomics, Inc.



Sirnaomics specializes in RNAi therapeutics with a focus on oncology and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a proprietary delivery platform to enhance therapeutic efficiency.

Silence Therapeutics



The company is a leader in RNAi therapeutics, targeting diseases with high unmet need, particularly in hematology and cardiovascular disorders. The company uses GalNAc-conjugation for targeted delivery to the liver.

Translate Bio (Acquired by Sanofi)



It brought expertise in mRNA-based therapies for infectious and rare diseases. Now part of Sanofi’s growing RNA therapeutics capabilities.

Arcturus Therapeutics



It develops mRNA vaccines and therapeutics using its proprietary LUNAR® delivery platform. Arcturus is also advancing self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) technology to lower dosing needs.

More Insights in Nova One Advisor:

RNA Therapeutics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Nova One Advisor has segmented the global RNA therapeutics market

By Type

RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapeutics

mRNA Therapeutics

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics

Others

By Product

Vaccines

Drugs

By Indication

Rare Genetic Disorders/Hereditary Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others (Metabolic Disorders, Auto-immune Disorders, and Oncology)



By End-User

Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



