Stella-Jones Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Notice”). Pursuant to the Notice, Stella-Jones may, during the 12-month period commencing November 14, 2025, and ending November 13, 2026, purchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.7% of its outstanding Common Shares. As at October 31, 2025, Stella-Jones had 54,907,310 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and 40,208,845 Common Shares comprising the public float.

The Notice provides that purchases under the Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) will take effect on the open market through the facilities of the TSX. The average daily trading volume (the “ADTV”) of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six-month period ended October 31, 2025 was 91,822 Common Shares and, therefore, in accordance with the requirements of the TSX, the daily purchase limit under the NCIB on the TSX will be 22,955 Common Shares, representing 25% of the ADTV, subject to certain prescribed exceptions. The price that Stella-Jones will pay for any Common Shares acquired by Stella-Jones under the NCIB will be the market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. Purchases will be made at management’s discretion. Additionally, Stella-Jones has implemented an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker in connection with the NCIB in order to allow, if deemed advisable by Stella-Jones, for share purchases during self-imposed blackout periods.

During the 12-month period commencing on November 14, 2024 and ending on November 13, 2025, the Company was authorized, as approved by the TSX, to purchase for cancellation up to 2,500,000 Common Shares. During the period commencing November 14, 2024 and ending October 31, 2025, the Company purchased 1,101,732 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX at a weighted average price of approximately $74.87 per Common Share, for a total consideration of approximately $82,489,752.

The Board of Directors of Stella-Jones believes that the repurchase of Common Shares represents an attractive and responsible investment of capital and is in the best interests of Stella-Jones.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood and steel utility poles and steel lattice towers, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release contains information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions, risks and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general political, economic and business conditions, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, product selling prices, availability and cost of raw materials, operational disruption, climate change, failure to recruit and retain qualified workforce, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats, changes in foreign currency rates, the ability of the Company to raise capital, regulatory and environmental compliance and factors and assumptions referenced herein and in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes after the date hereof.

