Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue increased 6.9% to $667.9 million, compared to $624.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.5%, flat to the same period of 2024. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 43.4%, compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 36.8%, compared to 28.6% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 36.4%, compared to 27.9% in the same period of 2024.

Income from operations totaled $31.4 million, or 4.7% of revenue, compared to $74.6 million, or 11.9% of revenue, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations totaled $46.3 million, or 6.9% of revenue, compared to $85.4 million, or 13.7% of revenue, in the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $20.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $55.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $30.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $64.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.





Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As anticipated, the third quarter was challenging, driven largely by the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States. That said, we are pleased with underlying demand for our brands and products. Consumers have responded favorably to our Fall assortments, particularly in our flagship Steve Madden brand. The improved trend in Steve Madden, together with our tariff mitigation strategies and the contribution from our recent acquisition Kurt Geiger, position us to deliver stronger financial results beginning in the fourth quarter.”

Third Quarter 2025 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business in the third quarter of 2025 was $442.7 million, a 10.7% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the recently acquired Kurt Geiger, wholesale revenue declined 19.0%. Wholesale footwear revenue decreased 10.9%, or 16.7% excluding Kurt Geiger. Wholesale accessories/apparel revenue decreased 10.3%, or 22.5% excluding Kurt Geiger. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 32.7% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 35.5% in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 33.6%, compared to 35.5% in the third quarter of 2024, as a result of the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

Direct-to-consumer revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $221.5 million, a 76.6% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024. Excluding Kurt Geiger, direct-to-consumer revenue increased 1.5%. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 58.3%, compared to 64.0% in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 61.9%, compared to 64.0% in the third quarter of 2024, as a result of the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States and the addition of the Kurt Geiger concessions business.

The company ended the quarter with 397 company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores, including 99 outlets, as well as seven e-commerce websites and 133 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2025, total debt outstanding was $293.8 million, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $108.9 million, for net debt of $185.0 million.

During the third quarter of 2025, the company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the open market.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on December 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue will increase 27% to 30% compared to the same period of 2024. The company expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $0.30 to $0.35. The company expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $0.41 to $0.46.

Conference Call Information

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Carvela®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net sales $ 664,200 $ 621,170 $ 1,771,672 $ 1,693,446 Licensing fee income 3,675 3,505 8,737 7,163 Total revenue 667,875 624,675 1,780,409 1,700,609 Cost of sales 390,500 365,131 1,050,740 999,121 Gross profit 277,375 259,544 729,669 701,488 Operating expenses 246,017 178,915 687,145 507,343 Change in valuation of contingent payment liability — (2,584 ) (2,075 ) 5,616 Impairment of intangibles — 8,635 — 10,335 Income from operations 31,358 74,578 44,599 178,194 Gain on derivative — — 9,252 — Interest and other (expense) / income, net (4,947 ) 1,400 (7,913 ) 4,309 Income before provision for income taxes 26,411 75,978 45,938 182,503 Provision for income taxes 4,593 19,390 21,572 44,404 Net income 21,818 56,588 24,366 138,099 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,290 1,310 2,892 3,510 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 20,528 $ 55,278 $ 21,474 $ 134,589 Basic income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.78 $ 0.30 $ 1.88 Diluted income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.77 $ 0.30 $ 1.87 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 70,906 70,806 70,850 71,516 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 71,157 71,569 71,022 72,135 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.63 $ 0.63





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)



As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,722 $ 189,924 $ 139,414 Short-term investments 140 13,484 11,064 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 91,285 45,653 56,297 Factor accounts receivable 333,198 348,659 426,408 Inventories 476,027 257,625 268,669 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,760 34,463 28,041 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 26,582 4,887 14,950 Total current assets 1,092,714 894,695 944,843 Property and equipment, net 112,301 57,388 52,906 Operating lease right-of-use asset 220,656 139,695 148,391 Deposits and other 21,363 22,214 20,166 Deferred tax assets 1,389 610 609 Goodwill 273,836 183,737 181,905 Intangibles, net 277,268 113,432 108,308 Total Assets $ 1,999,527 $ 1,411,771 $ 1,457,128 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 254,346 $ 206,889 $ 225,586 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 237,736 142,452 150,067 Operating leases - current portion 55,957 43,172 43,812 Income taxes payable 16,351 6,147 12,435 Contingent payment liability - current portion 3,221 — 7,716 Accrued incentive compensation 4,591 15,061 13,347 Total current liabilities 572,202 413,721 452,963 Contingent payment liability - long-term portion 15,164 7,565 11,200 Operating leases - long-term portion 190,459 109,816 118,674 Long-term debt 293,828 — — Deferred tax liabilities 39,867 4,628 8,777 Other liabilities 1,872 44 5,448 Total Liabilities 1,113,392 535,774 597,062 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 850,841 847,719 833,923 Noncontrolling interest 35,294 28,278 26,143 Total stockholders’ equity 886,135 875,997 860,066 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,999,527 $ 1,411,771 $ 1,457,128





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 24,366 $ 138,099 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 22,175 19,531 Depreciation and amortization 25,108 14,736 Amortization of debt issuance costs 725 — Loss on disposal of fixed assets 180 112 Impairment of intangibles — 10,335 Loss on divestiture of business — 3,199 Change in valuation of contingent payment liability (2,075 ) 5,616 Other operating activities (413 ) (48 ) Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (10,962 ) (15,794 ) Factor accounts receivable 17,184 (108,276 ) Inventories 1,943 (39,064 ) Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets (46,097 ) (864 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 48,906 66,853 Accrued incentive compensation (10,574 ) 1,382 Leases and other liabilities (2,836 ) (1,572 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,630 94,245 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (29,079 ) (16,642 ) Purchases of short-term investments — (12,840 ) Maturity / sale of short-term investments 13,410 16,654 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (371,554 ) (4,259 ) Other investing activities (2,196 ) 372 Net cash used in investing activities (389,419 ) (16,715 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards (8,367 ) (95,788 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 1,086 Investment of noncontrolling interest 3,500 — Borrowings, net of repayments 300,000 — Financing costs paid (8,955 ) — Cash dividends paid on common stock (45,692 ) (45,880 ) Distribution of noncontrolling interest (2,946 ) — Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 237,540 (140,582 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,047 (2,174 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (81,202 ) (65,226 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 189,924 204,640 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 108,722 $ 139,414

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the company believes the information assists investors in comparing the company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP gross profit $ 277,375 $ 259,544 $ 729,669 $ 701,488 Non-GAAP Adjustments 12,309 59 20,840 393 Adjusted gross profit $ 289,684 $ 259,603 $ 750,509 $ 701,881





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP operating expenses $ 246,017 $ 178,915 $ 687,145 $ 507,343 Non-GAAP Adjustments (2,585 ) (4,680 ) (61,597 ) (6,301 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 243,432 $ 174,235 $ 625,548 $ 501,042





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP income from operations $ 31,358 $ 74,578 $ 44,599 $ 178,194 Non-GAAP Adjustments 14,895 10,790 80,360 22,645 Adjusted income from operations 46,253 $ 85,368 $ 124,959 $ 200,839





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net to Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP interest and other (expense) / income, net $ (4,947 ) $ 1,400 $ (7,913 ) $ 4,309 Non-GAAP Adjustments — — 840 — Adjusted interest and other (expense) / income, net $ (4,947 ) $ 1,400 $ (7,073 ) $ 4,309





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,593 $ 19,390 $ 21,572 $ 44,404 Non-GAAP Adjustments 5,065 1,238 6,794 4,032 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 9,658 $ 20,628 $ 28,366 $ 48,436





Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 1,290 $ 1,310 $ 2,892 $ 3,510 Non-GAAP Adjustments — 25 — 155 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 1,290 $ 1,335 $ 2,892 $ 3,665





Table 7 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 20,528 $ 55,278 $ 21,474 $ 134,589 Non-GAAP Adjustments 9,830 9,527 65,155 18,459 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 30,358 $ 64,805 $ 86,629 $ 153,048 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.77 $ 0.30 $ 1.87 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.91 $ 1.22 $ 2.12





Table 8 - Reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to Adjusted diluted net income per share in Q4 2025 outlook Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook Low End High End GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.35 Non-GAAP Adjustments 0.11 0.11 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.41 $ 0.46



Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the third quarter of 2025:

$12.3 million pre-tax ($9.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.

$1.1 million pre-tax ($0.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$0.8 million pre-tax ($0.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.

$0.7 million pre-tax expense ($0.8 million after-tax benefit) in connection with acquisition costs and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.





For the third quarter of 2024:

$3.2 million pre-tax ($3.7 million after-tax) expense in connection with a divestiture of a business, included in operating expenses.

$1.5 million pre-tax ($1.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.

$8.6 million pre-tax ($6.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.

$2.6 million pre-tax ($2.0 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of a contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of Almost Famous.





