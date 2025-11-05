MVP Ventures Closes $125 Million Fund II, Reporting Top 5% TVPI Performance and Expanding Its Founder-First Model

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVP Ventures, a venture capital firm built to be the most valuable partner per dollar on a founder’s cap table, today announced the close of Fund II at $125 million, up from a $35 million Fund I. This brings the firm’s total assets under management to over $300 million.

MVP Ventures ’ second fund has achieved 1.45 times total value to paid-in capital (TVPI) since inception, placing it in the top 5 percent of early-stage venture funds in its vintage. These results reaffirm the firm’s mission to support founders not by writing the biggest check, but by delivering the most value per dollar. Fund II builds upon a top-quartile TVPI Fund I, and top 5% TVPI and DPI performance pre-MVP.

“Fund II is tangible proof that founders reward execution. When you consistently support them in winning customers, hiring leaders, and driving great rounds, they invite you back. Trust and compounding access drive real performance,” said Andre de Baubigny, Managing Partner and Co-founder of MVP Ventures.

Since its founding in 2020, MVP Ventures has focused on meeting and supporting standout founders early, often before the first round of funding. Nearly half of the MVP team focuses on value post-investment. Seven full-time partners — from institutions like a16z, Robinhood, DocuSign, Morgan Stanley, and the Department of War — support across go-to-market, talent, government, and capital markets. The firm’s hands-on approach has led 30 companies to expand MVP Ventures’ allocation through super-pro rata participation in follow-on rounds led by firms like Sequoia, a16z, Mayfield, Founders Fund, and General Catalyst.

“Supporting founders is more than strategy; it’s good business,” said Weston Moyer, Managing Partner and Co-founder of MVP Ventures. “We’ve built ten times more post-investment infrastructure than our peers. We push ourselves to create unfair advantages — whether through our LP base, tech stack, or expanding our team — that other firms can’t, or are unwilling to do.”

Across its two funds, MVP Ventures has partnered with more than 75 companies, including Anduril, Neon (acquired by Databricks), Saronic, Turing, Lumilens, Stoke Space, Gecko Robotics, Exowatt, Dataminr, and Loft Orbital. Among its portfolio companies, more than 50 have publicly endorsed MVP Ventures as their most valuable partner, a rate 5-10x higher than others. Founders consistently prioritize MVP Ventures, whether at first entry, with super pro-rata, or when building their next company.

“We love MVP Ventures on our cap table because they’re the only investors we’ve met who hustle as hard as founders,” said Bill Gross, Founder and CEO of MVP Ventures portfolio company ProRata.ai. “MVP Ventures works harder on our behalf when we call, even with their money already in.”

With the success of Fund II, MVP Ventures is doubling down on its mission to set the standard for founder-aligned venture partnerships. The firm’s focus remains on identifying breakout companies early, earning its place through proactive value creation, and helping founders build enduring, category-defining businesses.

