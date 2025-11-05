Biomea Fusion Showcases Preclinical Advances for BMF-650 and Icovamenib with Low Dose Semaglutide at ObesityWeek® 2025

The Company’s investigational small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) receptor agonist (“RA”), BMF-650, demonstrated potent weight loss and good tolerability in obese cynomolgus monkeys

A Phase I study of BMF-650 in healthy obese patients is currently enrolling with data expected first half of 2026

In a rodent model of type 2 diabetes (“T2D”), icovamenib in combination with low dose semaglutide promoted enhanced glycemic control and body weight reduction with preservation of lean mass, outperforming the group given low dose semaglutide alone





SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea,” “Biomea Fusion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced the presentation of two late breaking posters at ObesityWeek® 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The presentations highlighted preclinical data for BMF-650, Biomea’s investigational next-generation oral small molecule GLP-1 RA, and combination data for icovamenib, the Company’s potential best-in-class covalent menin inhibitor product candidate, with semaglutide, an injectable GLP-1 based therapy.

Presentation Summaries:

Late Breaking Poster 085

Title: Preclinical Efficacy of BMF-650, an Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist

Study Design: BMF-650 potency, GLP-1 receptor agonism, selectivity, and mechanism of action were evaluated in a series of in vitro studies. Absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (“ADME”) and pharmacokinetics were assessed in both in vitro and in vivo models. In male cynomolgus monkeys, glucose stimulated insulin secretion (“GSIS”) and glycemic control were measured following intravenous glucose administration. BMF-650-induced appetite suppression and weight loss were evaluated in a 28-day study in obese cynomolgus monkeys (n=15, five per group) receiving once-daily oral doses of 10 mg/kg, 30 mg/kg, or vehicle.

Key Findings:

Potent and biased GLP-1 receptor agonism

Strong incretin response with robust insulin release in intravenous glucose tolerance test studies

Oral bioavailability of 33% in rats and 54% in monkeys, exceeding that of orforglipron under matched conditions

Dose-dependent improvements in glycemia

12-15% body weight reduction in obese cynomolgus monkeys after 28 days of daily oral dosing

Sustained decreases in daily food intake that paralleled weight loss outcomes

Generally well tolerated without safety concerns outside of the observed class effects

No aminotransferase elevations during the weight-loss study

BMF-650 is currently in a Phase I study in healthy obese patients with 28-day weight loss data expected in the first half of 2026.

Late Breaking Poster 136

Title: Icovamenib and Semaglutide Combination Enhances Weight Loss While Preserving Lean Mass in ZDF Rats

Study Design: Zucker diabetic fatty (ZDF) rats were treated with icovamenib (200 mg/kg, oral, once daily) or vehicle for 4 weeks, with low-dose semaglutide (0.02 mg/kg, subcutaneous, once daily) administered during Weeks 3 and 4. Effects on appetite, body weight and composition, and glycemic control were compared between combination treatment and low dose semaglutide alone.

Key Findings:

Combination treatment was superior to low dose semaglutide

60% lower fasting blood glucose vs semaglutide alone

50% lower glucose area under the curve during oral glucose tolerance test

>1% HbA1c reduction by Day 28 and >2% by Day 39

Greater improvement in insulin sensitivity; 75% lower HOMA-IR

Significant enhancement of beta-cell function (C-peptide to glucose ratio)

~10% greater total body weight reduction, driven by fat loss with lean mass preservation



In the fourth quarter of 2025, Biomea plans to begin clinical evaluation of icovamenib added to the treatment of T2D patients who are currently on GLP-1 based treatment and not achieving glycemic targets. The first patient is expected to be dosed in the first quarter of 2026.

About Icovamenib

Icovamenib is an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin. The proposed mechanism of action for icovamenib in diabetes is selective and partial inhibition of menin, a regulator of beta cell quantity and function, thereby enabling the proliferation, preservation, and reactivation of a patient’s own healthy, functional, insulin-producing beta cells. As the first potential non-chronic therapy for T2D, icovamenib could become an important addition to the diabetes treatment landscape once it has successfully completed its ongoing clinical studies.

About BMF-650

BMF-650 is an investigational, next-generation oral small-molecule GLP-1 RA being developed by Biomea Fusion for the treatment of obesity. Related to the broader orforglipron chemotype, BMF-650 is designed to combine enhanced oral bioavailability and durable receptor activation to deliver robust metabolic benefits. Biomea’s development strategy for BMF-650 focuses on achieving consistent daily target coverage from oral dosing to support a potential best-in-class profile among oral small-molecule GLP-1 therapies.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

