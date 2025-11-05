Plug Power Begins 5 MW Electrolyzer Installation for H2 Hollandia, Set to Become the Largest Green Hydrogen Initiative in the Netherlands

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced it has started installation of its 5 MW electrolyzer for the H2 Hollandia project, the first decentralized green hydrogen hub initiative currently under construction in the Netherlands. Developed by Novar and Avitec, the project links the 115-MWp Vloeivelden Hollandia solar park directly to a Plug electrolyzer system, establishing a new model and serving as a path for localized, small and midscale renewable hydrogen production.

The electrolyzer at H2 Hollandia produces green hydrogen without placing any additional burden on the electricity grid. Because the system is directly connected to the adjacent solar farm, it can convert surplus solar generation, energy that would otherwise be curtailed, into hydrogen that can be stored and distributed for use in transport and industry

The project broke ground in early September and is scheduled to be operational in 2026. Upon completion, H2 Hollandia will be the first operational electrolyzer hydrogen hub in the Netherlands producing entirely green hydrogen and delivering roughly 300,000 kilograms annually for sustainable mobility and industrial use across the region.

“H2 Hollandia is a powerful example of how renewable energy and hydrogen production can be seamlessly integrated at scale,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug. “The project demonstrates how Plug’s electrolyzer technology can help relieve grid congestion, strengthen energy resilience, and accelerate industrial decarbonization. This project is an important step in our broader European expansion, as we continue deploying commercial-scale systems that make clean hydrogen production both practical and scalable.”

“Plug’s electrolyzer technology is a key enabler of H2 Hollandia’s vision,” said H2 Hollandia representative. “By directly integrating Plug’s system with our solar park, we’re able to convert renewable energy into green hydrogen without adding stress to the grid. This is critical to realizing the Netherlands’ hydrogen hub ambitions. This collaboration shows what’s possible when advanced technology and strong regional partnerships come together to accelerate our clean energy transition.”

H2 Hollandia reflects the Dutch government’s broader hydrogen strategy, where public-policy support and regional cooperation join to advance the Netherlands as a major hydrogen hub in Northwest Europe. Clean hydrogen is essential to the energy transition, enabling new jobs, improved air quality, and reduction of carbon emissions across industry, mobility, and infrastructure. Through this approach, the region is building one of the Netherlands’ most advanced clean-energy ecosystems, positioning local industry, transport, and utilities to meet the Dutch government’s targets for hydrogen deployment, infrastructure readiness, and achieving long-term climate neutrality.

For Plug Power, the project marks a significant expansion of its presence in the Netherlands and follows the company’s ongoing operations at the Green Box facility in Hengelo, where Plug operates a demonstration site showcasing its PEM electrolyzer and integrated hydrogen systems. With H2 Hollandia now entering the installation phase, Plug transitions from demonstration to full commercial deployment in one of Europe’s most dynamic hydrogen markets. Plug Power continues to build a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem—from production and storage to distribution and power generation—to help customers and partners achieve their business and sustainability objectives across industrial, transportation and energy sectors in North America and Europe.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

