PLAYBOY Announces Winter Issue Featuring Rare Vintage Images of Jane Birkin, 12 New Playmates, Kid Cudi, Sharon Stone and More, on Stands November 11, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company” or “Playboy”) unveils its Winter 2025-26 issue, featuring the re-release of rarely seen, semi-nude images of Jane Birkin — the global icon and namesake of the world’s most famous handbag — originally published by the magazine in 1970. The pictorial is revisited through the lens of journalist Marisa Meltzer, whose new book It Girl explores Birkin’s enduring influence on women today. The issue officially hits newsstands November 11, 2025.

“As we enter Playboy’s next chapter, we’re reconnecting with our roots — honoring where we’ve come from as we look towards our future,” said Reese Lasher, Playboy’s VP of Brand. “Jane Birkin was not only a muse but a creative who challenged convention — turning vulnerability into power, eroticism into art, and style into statement. By resurfacing these timeless images from Playboy’s archive, we reaffirm the brand’s legacy of celebrating women who embrace their sexuality and find liberation through self-expression — inspiring others to do the same."

This issue proudly builds on Playboy’s legacy of showcasing nudity — including a whopping 12 featured Playmates, spanning nearly 100 pages of jaw-dropping, NSFW photos, including WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick as Miss June — the embodiment of a new generation of pinups redefining strength, sensuality, and success.

Scott Mescudi, famously known as Kid Cudi, is the subject of the longstanding franchise "The Playboy Interview," where he opens up about married life, his 11th studio album Free, and where he’s headed next. "We've been talking about having kids - that's the next chapter. I've been wanting to have more for years...give my daughter siblings..." Past subjects for “The Playboy Interview” include legends like the Rev Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., David Bowie, Steve Jobs, and many more.

Ahead of the issue’s release, Playboy will host a pop-up Playmate signing event at the “Are We On Air ?” kiosk, located at 8224 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6 PM to 9 PM PST. Guests will be able to shop early-release copies of the magazine and the 2026 Playboy calendar. Several of the Playmates will be in attendance, signing copies, including:

Playmate of the Year 2025: Gillian Nation

Miss January: Jordyn Johnson

Miss March: Emma Vanderhoof

Miss August: Mykeesha Nelson

Miss November: Alexandria Finley



Following the issue’s debut, Playboy will wrap Casa Magazines at 22 8th Ave, New York, NY, a beloved landmark of print culture, from November 11–13 and November 16–19, 2025. The activation will bring the Playboy Winter issue to life in the city’s most iconic magazine hub.

Playboy is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Learn more at https://investors.playboy.com/.

