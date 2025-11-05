Aben Gold Receives Class 1 Quartz Approval to Conduct Exploration at Justin Gold Project

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 ) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has received a Class 1 Quartz Approval from the Liard First Nations, Ross River Dena Council, and the Government of the Yukon to facilitate a planned summer 2026 field program at the Justin Gold Project in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon Territory. The Class 1 Quartz Approval allows Aben Gold to conduct exploration and diamond drilling activities in 2026 and does not affect the Company's pending Class 3 Quartz Program application, which was submitted in June 2023 and remains under consultation.

President and CEO Riley Trimble states, “We are incredibly excited to be able to explore and develop the Justin Gold Project. We would like to extend our gratitude to Liard First Nation and the Ross River Dena Council for their approval and look forward to working closely with them in the 2026 exploration season.”

Project Location and Target Zone Map



Please click here to view image

The Class 1 Quartz Approval will allow for exploration activities that include grid soil sampling, rock sampling, geological mapping, and diamond drilling. Diamond drilling will be planned to commence immediately after a phase 1 ground program and will primarily target the Lost Ace and POW target zones.

These activities are designed to build upon the project's established mineralization potential and recent geophysical data, providing further data to guide future exploration efforts. The Justin Gold Project, a 7,400-hectare property 100% owned by Aben, is located in the southeast Yukon within the Tintina Gold Belt, adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project. Historical exploration has identified multiple zones of interest, including the POW Zone and Lost Ace Zone (2km along strike from POW).

Historical Results

At the POW Zone, diamond drilling in 2011 returned 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0 metres in hole JN11009, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 metres, and 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0 metres in hole JN11010 ( News Release dated January 10, 2012 ).

A 2017 3.8kg bulk sample was collected from the area between the Pow Zone and the Lost Ace and sent for gold grain count analysis. Of the 1135 gold grains recovered, 1049 were classified as pristine suggesting close proximity to lode source ( News Release dated December 13, 2017 ).

At the Lost Ace Zone, trenching in 2018 yielded 20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 metres, including 88.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metre ( News Release dated January 14, 2019 ).

Lost Ace Channel and Chip Samples from Trenching, Rock, Till and Soil Sampling

Please click here to view image

Please click here to view image

These results, combined with a total of 4,972 metres drilled across 21 holes to date, indicate the presence of both intrusion-related and orogenic gold systems.

Recent work, including the 2024 QMAGT airborne geophysical survey, has identified coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies in under-explored areas between the POW and Lost Ace zones, highlighting potential for expanded mineralization ( News Release dated August 19, 2025 ).

The Company is pursuing this program to systematically advance the project amid favourable seasonal conditions, leveraging historical data to refine targets for potential future drilling under the anticipated Class 3 Quartz Program.

Please note that historical results are not indicative of future results.

Qualified Person:

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project. Aben Gold also owns 100% of the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and shares claims borders with Skeena’s KSP Project, and Seabridge Gold’s Iskut Project.

The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.

For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abengold.com .

