atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech Announce the Successful Completion of Their Strategic Combination to Create AtaiBeckley, a Global Leader in Transformative Mental Health Therapies

atai Life Sciences’ shareholders voted to approve the strategic combination with Beckley Psytech Limited and the corporate redomiciliation at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 4, 2025, with approximately 98% of the votes cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting in favor of the transactions

AtaiBeckley has an industry-leading pipeline of investigational treatments, led by BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray), a Phase 3-ready asset

Diversified portfolio also includes Phase 2 assets VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA), as well as a portfolio of novel 5-HT2A receptor agonists, including non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens, in preclinical development

Dr. Srinivas Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of atai, to lead experienced team of executives from atai and Beckley Psytech; Cosmo Feilding Mellen, CEO and Co-Founder of Beckley Psytech, to serve on the Board of Directors

Board of Directors to be led by Founder and Chairman of atai, Christian Angermayer, and newly appointed Vice Chairman, Scott Braunstein, M.D. All members of the atai Board will remain on the AtaiBeckley Board and, in addition to Cosmo Feilding Mellen, will be joined by Beckley Psytech Board Member Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and other liquid assets are expected to fund operations into 2029, through anticipated topline data from the first Phase 3 trial of BPL-003

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atai Beckley N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments, today announced the successful completion of the strategic combination between atai Life Sciences (“atai”) and Beckley Psytech Limited (“Beckley Psytech”) in an all-share transaction. The combined company brings together world-class science and clinical expertise with a pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based neuroplastogens designed to address some of the most urgent unmet needs in mental health.

Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AtaiBeckley, said “We are bringing together the assets, expertise and vision of atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech to transform patient outcomes. Around the world, too many people continue to suffer without effective treatments and AtaiBeckley is taking a decisive step toward changing this. We are a well-financed, Phase 3-ready company with a strong team in place to execute on our mission and I am excited by what we can achieve together, with our team fully committed to creating breakthroughs in mental health.”

Cosmo Feilding Mellen, Director and Co-Founder of AtaiBeckley, said “I believe AtaiBeckley is uniquely positioned to deliver commercially scalable psychedelic-based therapies that could transform the treatment landscape for people living with serious mental health conditions. This is an exciting moment for patients and the mental health sector more widely, and I am deeply proud to be a part of it.”

Industry-Leading Pipeline

AtaiBeckley’s lead program is BPL-003, an investigational, novel mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray designed to produce rapid and durable antidepressive effects from a single dose and with a short psychedelic duration. BPL-003 is currently being investigated as a potential treatment for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in recognition of its potential to deliver substantial improvement over existing therapies for TRD.

The Company is scheduled to meet with the FDA for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting to discuss the design of a Phase 3 clinical program for BPL-003 in the coming months, with initiation of Phase 3 studies expected in the second quarter of 2026.

AtaiBeckley’s diversified pipeline also includes VLS-01 (DMT buccal film), currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with TRD, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026; EMP-01 (R-MDMA), currently in an exploratory Phase 2a study for adults with social anxiety disorder, with topline results anticipated in the first quarter of 2026; and a portfolio of novel 5-HT2A receptor agonists, including non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens, in earlier stages of development.

Experienced Leadership Team

AtaiBeckley will be led by CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Rao. He will be joined by an executive team with deep expertise in neuroscience, psychiatry, and drug development including: Anne Johnson, CPA as Chief Financial Officer, Rob Conley, M.D. as Chief Research & Development Officer, Gerd Kochendoerfer, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Craig, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, Glenn Short, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and Ryan Barrett as Chief Legal and Business Officer.

Accomplished Board of Directors

AtaiBeckley’s Board of Directors comprises a diverse group of accomplished leaders with significant experience across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare investment, and company building. Christian Angermayer, Founder of atai, will continue to serve as Chairman, and Scott Braunstein, M.D., has been appointed Vice Chairman and designated Lead Independent Director. All members of the atai Board will remain on the AtaiBeckley Board and they will be joined by Beckley Psytech Board Members Cosmo Feilding Mellen and Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D.

Strong Cash Position

In October 2025, atai closed a public offering of common shares with leading healthcare-focused institutional investors. Aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, including the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, were approximately $150 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by atai. With the proceeds from this public offering, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and other liquid assets to fund operations into 2029, through the anticipated topline data from the first Phase 3 trial of BPL-003.

Shareholder Vote

In addition to approving the strategic combination, atai’s shareholders also approved the proposed redomiciliation to Delaware, United States. Assuming satisfaction of applicable closing conditions, the corporate redomiciliaton is expected to be completed around year end.

Transaction Terms

In connection with the AtaiBeckley transaction, Beckley’s shareholders (other than atai), certain Beckley equity award holders and certain Beckley consultants will be issued approximately 105 million new AtaiBeckley shares or replacement awards covering AtaiBeckley shares. The newly issued shares equate to approximately 28% of shares outstanding of the combined company.

Subject to certain limited exceptions, these new issuances are subject to a lock-up wherein, following the completion of the lock-up period, 1/12 of the shares are released every month. Additionally, Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of Mr. Angermayer, voluntarily entered into a similar lock-up agreement covering all of its shares in AtaiBeckley.

About AtaiBeckley N.V.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments. It was formed through the strategic combination of atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech Limited in November 2025. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel investigational therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) for TRD and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder (SAD), which are in Phase 2 clinical development. It is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create new breakthroughs in mental health by providing innovative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

