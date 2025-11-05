Skye Bioscience Late-Breaking Oral Abstract at ObesityWeek 2025 to Highlight Improvement in Rebound Weight Gain

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, today announced that it will present a late-breaking oral presentation at ObesityWeek 2025 on November 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The presentation will highlight recent topline data from CBeyond™, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of nimacimab, Skye’s peripherally-restricted CB1 inhibitor antibody.

New data from an analysis of participants 12 weeks post-treatment demonstrated that nimacimab 200 mg (subcutaneous, weekly) plus semaglutide blunted rebound weight gain compared to semaglutide alone (18.1% versus 49.8% weight regain over 12 weeks). Moreover, at 12 weeks post-treatment, the nimacimab plus semaglutide group maintained significant weight loss compared to the placebo group (p=0.006), while the semaglutide alone group lost significance over the placebo group (p=0.12) and followed a trajectory of rebound weight gain consistent with previously reported data (Wilding et al., 2022, STEP-1 Trial Extension), which demonstrated that patients will gain a majority of weight back within 1-year of stopping treatment with semaglutide. Previously reported results showed that nimacimab 200 mg (subcutaneous, weekly) plus semaglutide achieved additional weight loss compared to semaglutide alone (-13.2% vs -10.25%, p=0.0372, mITT), with no plateau being observed through Week 26.

Skye also reported changes in waist circumference, a key secondary endpoint. Nimacimab plus semaglutide showed a least-means squared (SE) change of -11.26cm (1.16cm) in waist circumference versus -8.09cm (1.2cm) for semaglutide alone, resulting in a difference of -3.17cm (1.59cm) (p=0.0492).

Details for the late-breaking abstract oral presentation are:

Presenter: Dr. Louis Aronne

Presentation Title: CBeyond™, A Phase 2 Trial for Weight Loss with a Peripherally Acting CB1 Receptor Antibody

Presentation Type: Oral Session

Session Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Session Time: 9:15 – 9:30am EDT

Session Room: GWCC-A411-A412

“These new data, including the approximately 30% improvement in weight loss we observed when nimacimab was combined with semaglutide, add to our confidence that nimacimab is clinically active and has a potentially important role for the treatment of obesity,” said Puneet Arora, MD, FACE, Chief Medical Officer at Skye. “We believe the ability to blunt the weight regain that we typically see when patients stop GLP-1 agonist therapy like semaglutide is clinically significant, and reinforces the target product profile for nimacimab, which can potentially serve multiple needs in the obesity treatment paradigm, not just as a non-incretin add-on or combination, but also potentially in the maintenance setting.”

Punit Dhillon, President and CEO, added, “While nimacimab 200 mg alone did not result in significant weight loss, we are encouraged that this same dose in combination with semaglutide demonstrated 26-week weight loss comparable to tirzepatide and other incretin combinations, without any added safety concerns. These initial monotherapy results have not deterred our development plans for nimacimab since our next steps have always focused on the need to conduct a dose-ranging study to determine the optimal dosing of nimacimab in both monotherapy and combination settings. We are firmly committed to this plan and look forward to providing more details in the near future.”

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial ( ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn .

