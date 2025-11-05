Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

  • Revenue of $53.1 million, up 5% year over year, above the midpoint of guidance
  • Positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million or 2% adjusted EBITDA margin
  • Continued to generate cash from operations
  • Expansion of Apollo and Atlas MAX PLUS installations, driving growth in bulk apparel production
  • Annual recurring revenue from AIC grew to $21.5 million in Q3 and $23.1 million to date, reflecting continued adoption of Kornit’s usage-based revenue model

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results reflect Kornit’s consistent execution of its strategy to accelerate digital adoption in mass apparel production, expand recurring revenues under the All-Inclusive Click (AIC) model, and strengthen its leadership in replacing traditional screen printing with agile, on-demand digital solutions.

“This quarter, we delivered results above the midpoint of our guidance, achieving year-over-year revenue growth and positive cash flow from operations,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “We continue to build momentum in penetrating the bulk apparel market and accelerating the replacement of traditional screen printing with our Apollo and Atlas MAX PLUS systems. In parallel, we are expanding our recurring revenues through our innovative All-Inclusive Click (AIC) model, which is gaining traction across regions and becoming the preferred business model for customers scaling digital production.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “We are also extending our reach into high-potential markets such as footwear, where our breakthrough digital solution is already producing more than one million pairs of shoes for leading brands. These achievements reflect the strength of our technology, the scalability of our model, and the execution of our strategy. Kornit is executing with discipline, building a profitable, cash-generating, and recurring business that is shaping the future of on-demand fashion and textile production.”

Third Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $53.1 million compared with $50.7 million in the prior year period.

  • GAAP gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 43.5% compared with 47.7% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 45.8% compared with 50.3% in the prior year period.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $31.1 million compared with $31.3 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 3.7% to $25.8 million compared with the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.6 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared with net loss of $0.9 million, or ($0.02) per share, for the third quarter of 2024.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.11 per share, for the third quarter of 2024.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 2.0% compared with 2.9% for the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $56 million to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 7% and 10%.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The Israel Toll free number is 1-809-406-247.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter access ID 13755781. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 19, 2025. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investor Contact:
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 September 30,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 (Unaudited)
 (Audited)
ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents$38,255  $35,003 
Short-term bank deposit337,803  205,934 
Marketable securities67,292  222,937 
Trade receivables, net64,728  65,459 
Inventory49,002  60,342 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses31,593  25,714 
Total current assets588,673  615,389 
      
LONG-TERM ASSETS:     
Marketable securities46,455  48,086 
Deposits and other long-term assets14,274  10,542 
Severance pay fund361  306 
Property,plant and equipment, net65,979  59,222 
Operating lease right-of-use assets17,711  19,054 
Intangible assets, net7,194  5,721 
    Goodwill29,164  29,164 
Total long-term assets181,138  172,095 
      
Total assets769,811  787,484 
      
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
Trade payables5,959  9,019 
Employees and payroll accruals12,462  13,101 
Deferred revenues and advances from customers1,732  2,339 
Operating lease liabilities3,741  3,311 
Other payables and accrued expenses21,863  16,561 
Total current liabilities45,757  44,331 
      
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:     
Accrued severance pay1,363  1,051 
Operating lease liabilities14,953  15,065 
Other long-term liabilities92  138 
Total long-term liabilities16,408  16,254 
      
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY707,646  726,899 
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$769,811  $787,484 
      



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
Revenues       
Products$38,134  $36,996  $110,412  $100,375 
Services 15,000   13,736   38,933   42,754 
Total revenues 53,134   50,732   149,345   143,129 
        
Cost of revenues       
Products 16,155   14,647   49,735   43,609 
Services 13,890   11,875   35,977   38,887 
Total cost of revenues 30,045   26,522   85,712   82,496 
        
Gross profit 23,089   24,210   63,633   60,633 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development, net 9,013   9,973   27,434   31,797 
Sales and marketing 14,221   14,441   44,163   43,213 
General and administrative 7,907   6,919   23,025   21,728 
Total operating expenses 31,141   31,333   94,622   96,738 
        
Operating loss (8,052)  (7,123)  (30,989)  (36,105)
        
Financial income, net 5,540   6,720   16,388   18,501 
Loss before taxes on income (2,512)  (403)  (14,601)  (17,604)
        
Taxes on income 80   505   568   1,412 
Net loss$(2,592) $(908) $(15,169) $(19,016)
        
Basic loss per share$(0.06) $(0.02) $(0.33) $(0.40)
        
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing basic net loss per share 44,908,580   47,604,224   45,291,359   47,583,631 
        
        
Diluted loss per share$(0.06) $(0.02) $(0.33) $(0.40)
        
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing diluted net loss per share 44,908,580   47,604,224   45,291,359   47,583,631 



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
Revenues$53,134  $50,732  $149,345  $143,129 
        
        
GAAP cost of revenues$30,045  $26,522  $85,712  $82,496 
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (526)  (502)  (1,587)  (1,494)
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (394)  (422)  (1,193)  (1,294)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (152)  (231)  (450)  (760)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (159)  (160)  (479)  (480)
Restructuring expenses (3) (29)  -   (1,055)  (914)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues$28,785  $25,207  $80,948  $77,554 
        
        
GAAP gross profit$23,089  $24,210  $63,633  $60,633 
Gross profit adjustments 1,260   1,315   4,764   4,942 
Non-GAAP gross profit$24,349  $25,525  $68,397  $65,575 
        
        
GAAP operating expenses$31,141  $31,333  $94,622  $96,738 
Share-based compensation (1) (4,704)  (4,431)  (13,920)  (13,884)
Intangible assets amortization (2) (75)  (87)  (223)  (262)
Restructuring expenses (3) (547)  -   (547)  (757)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$25,815  $26,815  $79,932  $81,835 
        
        
GAAP Financial income, net$5,540  $6,720  $16,388  $18,501 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 201   441   1,736   557 
Non-GAAP Financial income , net$5,741  $7,161  $18,124  $19,058 
        
        
GAAP Taxes on income$80  $505  $568  $1,412 
Non-cash deferred tax income -   (173)  -  $- 
Non-GAAP Taxes on income$80  $332  $568  $1,412 
        
        
GAAP Net loss$(2,592) $(908) $(15,169)$(19,016)
Share-based compensation (1) 5,624   5,355   16,700   16,672 
Intangible assets amortization (2) 386   478   1,152   1,502 
Restructuring expenses (3) 576   -   1,602   1,671 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 201   441   1,736   557 
Non-cash deferred tax income -   173   -   - 
Non-GAAP net income$4,195  $5,539  $6,021  $1,386 
        
GAAP diluted loss per share$(0.06) $(0.02) $(0.33) $(0.40)
        
Non-GAAP diluted income per share$0.09  $0.11  $0.13  $0.03 
        
Weighted average number of shares       
        
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 44,908,580   47,604,224   45,291,359   47,583,631 
        
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 45,241,853   49,988,803   45,701,943   49,166,345 
        
        
(1) Share-based compensation       
Cost of product revenues$526  $502  $1,587  $1,494 
Cost of service revenues 394   422   1,193   1,294 
Research and development 1,194   1,384   3,609   4,055 
Sales and marketing 1,730   1,650   5,098   5,016 
General and administrative 1,780   1,397   5,213   4,813 
 $5,624  $5,355  $16,700  $16,672 
(2) Intangible assets amortization       
Cost of product revenues$152  $231  $450  $760 
Cost of service revenues 159   160   479   480 
Sales and marketing 75   87   223   262 
 $386  $478  $1,152  $1,502 
        
(3) Restructuring expenses       
Cost of product revenues$11  $-  $1,037  $865 
Cost of service revenues 18   -   18   49 
Research and development 44   -   44   235 
Sales and marketing 374   -   374   190 
General and administrative 129   -   129   332 
 $576  $-  $1,602  $1,671 



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:       
        
Net loss$(2,592) $(908) $(15,169) $(19,016)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 2,931   3,219   8,707   9,734 
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues -   -   -   3,273 
Share-based compensation 5,624   5,355   16,700   16,672 
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (224)  (287)  (774)  (278)
Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities (36)  -   (58)  - 
Loss from disposal of property and Equipments 22   -   156   - 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Trade receivables, net (271)  5,329   731   19,500 
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (3,007)  (447)  (5,879)  1,037 
Inventory 675   4,094   8,275   130 
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 231   339   1,661   (236)
Deposits and other long term assets (185)  (440)  (3,732)  (1,659)
Trade payables (4,045)  227   (3,952)  (1,706)
Employees and payroll accruals (666)  914   988   1,436 
Deferred revenues and advances from customers 166   55   (607)  (617)
Other payables and accrued expenses 4,885   (3,880)  6,584   (6,070)
Accrued severance pay, net 874   4   257   (58)
Other long - term liabilities (34)  (20)  (46)  (80)
Net cash provided by operating activities 4,348   13,554   13,842   22,062 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software development costs (3,557)  (10,497)  (13,136)  (13,220)
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net (31,366)  73,995   (131,869)  66,199 
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 7,000   7,000   13,060   10,494 
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 64,278   8,750   207,400   44,629 
Investment in marketable securities (27,648)  (1,282)  (60,226)  (45,901)
Net cash provided by investing activities 8,707   77,966   15,229   62,201 
        
        
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
        
Exercise of employee stock options 40   115   808   122 
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (258)  (296)  (1,627)  (1,074)
Repurchase of ordinary shares -   -   (25,000)  (9,055)
Net cash used in financing activities (218)  (181)  (25,819)  (10,007)
        
        
        
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,837   91,339   3,252   74,256 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 25,418   22,522   35,003   39,605 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period$38,255  $113,861  $38,255  $113,861 
        
        
        
Non-cash investing and financing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment on credit 1,139   145   1,139   145 
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 346   175   3,299   1,576 
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory -   -   234   320 
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 175   337   1,258   (1,071)



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
GAAP Revenues$53,134  $50,732  $149,345  $143,129 
        
GAAP Net loss (2,592)  (908)  (15,169)  (19,016)
Taxes on income 80   505   568   1,412 
Financial income (5,540)  (6,720)  (16,388)  (18,501)
Share-based compensation 5,624   5,355   16,700   16,672 
Intangible assets amortization 386   478   1,152   1,502 
Restructuring expenses 576   -   1,602   1,671 
Non-GAAP Operating loss (1,466)  (1,290)  (11,535)  (16,260)
Depreciation 2,545   2,741   7,555   8,232 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,079  $1,451  $(3,980) $(8,028)

