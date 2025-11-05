Suzhou Cultural and Creative Industry Expo Concludes: Over 100,000 Visits in 3 Days, Cultural and Creative Products from 40 Countries Engage in a "Dialogue"

NANJING, China, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 14th Suzhou Creative and Design Cultural Industry Expo came to an end on November 2nd. This cultural gala rooted in the Jiangnan region (the southern area of the Yangtze River Delta in China), with the core theme of "Culture and Creativity Make Life More Interesting", set a new historical high in terms of exhibition scale, number of visitors and achievements - within the 41,000-square-meter exhibition hall, there were over 100,000 person-times of visits in 3 days; nearly 500 exhibitors came from 40 countries and regions across 5 continents worldwide; cultural and creative forces from 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) in China also gathered here; on-site sales of cultural and creative products exceeded 7.1 million yuan; and more than 20,000 intentional cooperation agreements and orders were reached.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Traditional culture is no longer a static "historical specimen", but a tangible carrier in daily life. The Palace Museum transformed the 600-year-old east pearl court beads of the Forbidden City into silver chain accessories. Scanning the AR bookmarks of Suzhou Museum allows visitors to see the "warp-through and weft-breaking" technique of kesi (silk tapestry weaving) craftsmen. The National Museum of China also exhibited the 2026 Year of the Horse "a Dark Horse" series of cultural and creative products for the first time, endowing cultural inheritance with warmth.

The Market and Amusement Park Sections brought cultural and creative products into daily life. In the "Jun Dao Suzhou (You Arrive in Suzhou)" Market, lantern riddles, music, and the fragrance of osmanthus intertwined. The panda cultural and creative products from Chimelong Resort and the "Changbao" dolls from China Dinosaurs Park attracted visitors to line up for interactions. Local amusement parks in Suzhou even integrated garden carvings and traditional patterns into their facilities, allowing culture to blend naturally into joy.

This grand event has long gone beyond being a mere "exhibition". Exhibitors from over 40 countries brought global creativity. The cat-shaped cultural and creative products from The British Museum stood side by side with the court bead chains from The Palace Museum, and patterns from Suzhou gardens were included in notebooks by overseas merchants. John Howkins, the father of the world's creative economy, commented: "The Suzhou Cultural and Creative Industry Expo allows the world to see the historical depth and contemporary vitality of Chinese culture, and this is precisely the proof of cultural confidence."

Source: 14th Suzhou Creative and Design Cultural Industry Expo