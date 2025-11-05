Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates Launch of Reedley Drive-Thru Restaurant

New California Habit Restaurant to Open Doors on November 12

Hold Pre-Opening VIP Event on November 8

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their restaurant opening in Reedley, California. The new restaurant’s address is 1471 W. Manning Ave., Reedley, CA 93654. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/reedley.

VIP Event Details: Free Charburger Day on Saturday, November 8 - The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We’re pumped to roll into Reedley, a town that knows fresh,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re ready to fire up the grill and serve up our Charburgers, sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and all the flavor-packed goodness we’re known for.”

The latest Reedley restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, and takeout services; delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit restaurant and drive-thru is open 10:30 - 10:00 daily.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10 Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com .

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9dd4ee1-f695-4562-b872-4881ca06a0f0