Nayax Announces Connect LATAM 2025 for Regional Customers

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform helping merchants scale their business, today announced that it is hosting Nayax Connect LATAM with its partner Integral Vending today for its customers in the region. The event will be hosted at the Live Aqua in Mexico City. In the conference, Nayax will announce its expansion plans for the region and that, as part of the expansion efforts, Nayax has signed a non-binding letter of intent and entered into exclusivity to acquire Integral Vending, its exclusive distribution partner in Mexico since 2015. The transaction, if completed, will transform a decade-long partnership into a strategic platform for continued expansion across Latin America and position Nayax to capture accelerating regional demand for its cashless payment, software, and loyalty platform.

Nayax generally does not announce transactions prior to entry into definitive documentation. The company is doing so only in the context of the conference it is hosting with Integral Vending.

Integral Vending has established a high-performing distribution and service network across Mexico and the region, earning the trust of leading operators across the vending, amusement, and other automated self-service sectors. Over nearly two decades, the company has developed and commercialized a proprietary vending management software (“VMS”) platform tailored to the needs of the Latin American market and relevant for medium and large-scale operations worldwide. With its proven local sales, service, and engineering capabilities, Integral Vending will position Nayax to expand faster and operate more effectively across Latin America.

This proposed acquisition represents the next step in a multi-year strategy to establish the Nayax payments, software, and loyalty platform across Latin America. Following two recent acquisitions in Brazil, Nayax now operates across several countries in the region with Spanish and Portuguese-language support, a robust and localized solution portfolio, and a growing network of partners.

The transaction is expected to be signed and closed by the end of the fourth quarter, pending completion of negotiations, signing, and fulfillment of all closing conditions. Nayax does not expect it to contribute meaningfully to 2025 revenues given the expected timing.

“Latin America represents one of the most significant growth opportunities in global payments and a deeply strategic market for Nayax,” said Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer of Nayax. “Acquiring Integral Vending gives us scale, talent, and proximity to customers in Mexico and Central America, reinforcing the disciplined regional strategy we’ve been focusing on executing.”

“We’ve worked with Nayax for nearly a decade to modernize cashless payments and retail experiences across Mexico,” said Antonio Contestabile Frayre, CEO of Integral Vending. “Joining Nayax will allow us to expand that partnership to more customers and markets across Latin America, backed by the technology, scale, and resources of a global leader.”

“Over the years, we’ve built a strong team with deep capabilities in software development, customer support, and project management,” said César Vega, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Integral Vending. “Becoming part of the Nayax ecosystem will further enhance these capabilities and enable us to scale our solutions, delivering even greater value to operators across Latin America by combining our local expertise with Nayax’s global technology and reach.”

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2025, Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Integral Vending

Founded in 2006 and based in Chihuahua, Mexico, Integral Vending is a leading provider of payment and management solutions for the unattended retail industry in Latin America. Over nearly two decades, the company has built a strong reputation for innovation, reliability, and customer service. Integral Vending has developed and commercialized a proprietary vending management software (VMS) platform and established a robust distribution and support network serving operators across Mexico and the region. With deep expertise in software development, systems integration, and project execution, Integral Vending helps operators in the vending, amusement, and self-service sectors optimize operations, increase efficiency, and deliver exceptional consumer experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. [Standard forward-looking statements and risk factors apply - see full press release for details]

Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com