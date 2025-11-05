Stratos Jets Raises Reliability Standard with Built-In AOG Mechanical Recovery Coverage on Every Charter

Orlando, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets , the world’s only private jet charter brokerage franchise, today announced that AOG Mechanical Recovery Coverage, known as FlightGuard™ is now automatically included in every on-demand charter quote arranged through a Stratos Jets agency. The protection is included by default and may be declined by the client at the time of booking.

FlightGuard™ provides a built-in financial benefit that offsets the additional cost of securing a comparable replacement aircraft at market rates if the originally scheduled aircraft becomes mechanically unavailable before departure. This type of protection has traditionally only been available through jet card memberships that bundle recovery guarantees into higher hourly pricing. Stratos is now making this protection accessible on a per-trip basis without requiring pre-funded deposits, block hours, or long-term contracts.

“Reliability shouldn’t be reserved for members of prepaid jet card programs,” said Joel Thomas, Founder and CEO of Stratos Jets. “By including FlightGuard™ in every charter — while still giving clients the choice to opt out — we’re removing one of the last reasons travelers felt forced into jet cards for peace of mind.”

Mechanical disruptions remain one of the few unpredictable variables in private aviation. When they occur, replacement aircraft pricing is often subject to same-day market conditions, which can cause significant cost increases. FlightGuard™ protects travelers from that price shock by applying a defined benefit toward the cost of securing a substitute aircraft, helping ensure continuity of travel without financial exposure.

The announcement also comes ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year, when schedule sensitivity and aircraft utilization are at their peak, further underscoring Stratos Jets’ commitment to raising industry reliability expectations year-round, not just seasonally.

FlightGuard™ Elevates the Charter Experience:

Included on every charter quote by default with the option to decline at booking

Covers the financial gap between the originally booked aircraft cost and the recovery aircraft market rate

Eliminates the historical jet card advantage of “guaranteed recovery” pricing

Preserves full transparency and control as clients still select aircraft, operators, and pricing

No membership fees, escrow deposits, or fixed hourly rates required

Backed by Stratos Jets’ $50M non-owned liability policy and vetted ARGUS- and Wyvern-rated operator network

“The industry has taught travelers they must choose flexibility or reliability; FlightGuard™ proves they can have both transparent, on-demand charter pricing with institutional-level protection built in,” Thomas added.

###

About FlightGuard™

FlightGuard™ provides a defined financial benefit toward the cost of securing a replacement aircraft in the event of an AOG mechanical disruption. It is not a guarantee of aircraft availability or recovery execution. Coverage terms apply and may be declined at the time of booking. FlightGuard™ is backed by Falcon MGA Services, underwritten through Lloyd’s of London’s JetSure policy.