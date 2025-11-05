Pelthos Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Pelthos management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date:

Time:

Toll Free:

International:

Conf.ID:

Thursday, November 13, 2025

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

1-877-451-6152

1-201-389-0879

13756828



Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1740524&tp_key=723fef088c

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative, safe, and efficacious therapeutic products to help patients with unmet treatment burdens. The company’s lead product ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X .

Contacts

Investors:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

pelthos@kwmcommunications.com

(914) 315-6072