The Human Bean Makes Spirits Bright with Festive Holiday Flavors

Medford, OR, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is brewing at The Human Bean drive-thrus with the debut of this year's sparklingly festive flavors. Winter warmth-seekers can elevate their celebrations with limited-time beverages that blend traditional tastes with exciting new twists — each crowned with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

Embrace the chill with a Candied Peppermint Snowy. This enchanting blend swirls together espresso, white chocolate, and crushed candied peppermint in a cozy cup that channels all the winter wonderland feels.

The Iced Shaken Butter Pecan Mocha brings together espresso and chocolate, shaken to icy perfection with a nutty sweetness that lingers like holiday treats of yesteryear.

Light up the season with Red Rancher Bright® Energy. Pomegranate and watermelon dance with zesty Lime Bright in a vibrant drink that sparkles like holiday lights.

For the little ones, the Elves Special Cherry-Kissed Cocoa is a warm, festive treat made with love and topped with magic from Santa's workshop (aka, whipped cream).

"This year’s holiday menu at The Human Bean wraps up a variety of flavor experiences with a bow," says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. "There are endless ways to enjoy our Candied Peppermint, whether it’s hot, iced or blended. This year’s iced offerings give frosty energy to wintertime activities. We're also bringing back the traditional warmth of fan-favorite eggnog at select locations."

Whether treating coffee lovers, coworkers, or anyone who deserves a little extra warmth this season, The Human Bean is also making holiday cheer-spreading effortless. From November 21 through December 24, 2025, customers can enjoy a complimentary drink up to 24 oz. in-store with each $25 gift card purchase. In addition, holiday gift bundles will be available in-store and online featuring glassware, wearable merchandise, chocolate-covered espresso beans and more.

The Human Bean's holiday drink lineup is available now through December 31, 2025, or while supplies last. Visit thehumanbean.com to explore the complete drink menu and find your nearest location.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 25 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.







