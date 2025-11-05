Commerce Launches New Feedonomics Apps for Shopify Merchants to Optimize Product Listings and Streamline Order Fulfillment Across Channels

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of AI-enriched product feed management solution Feedonomics, today announced the launch of new capabilities for Shopify merchants to help maximize reach, enhance data, simplify operations and scale.

To expand and formalize omnichannel capabilities for Shopify merchants, Commerce is releasing two new Feedonomics applications in the Shopify App Store: Feedonomics for Advertising and Feedonomics for Listings & Orders. These apps provide a robust, formalized foundation that empowers merchants and partners to manage complex, cross-platform operations and scale their business with greater ease.

With these new services, Shopify merchants can improve product discoverability, increase advertising performance and drive additional revenue for their businesses.

“Merchants today need a unified way to optimize product data and manage orders across multiple channels without sacrificing time or accuracy,” said Al Williams, general manager of B2C at Commerce. “Our new capabilities for Shopify simplify complex workflows, enhance data integrity and empower brands and agencies to scale their operations with confidence.”

Core Benefits of Feedonomics' Shopify Solution

Feedonomics' expanded services provide a robust solution for synchronizing enriched product data and managing orders from multiple sources. Merchants gain a single, unified platform to manage data and operations, allowing them to:

Connect their Shopify product data to hundreds of global channels

Treat Shopify as a channel, syncing data from any source to more easily manage products, pricing, and inventory

Manage order fulfillment and orchestration at scale

Use powerful transformation and validation tools to clean and enhance product data

Optimize data for performance and discoverability on all channels

Maintain consistency and compliance with built-in data governance

Feedonomics offers a trusted foundation for enterprises and agencies seeking reliability and scalability. For agencies, these services help accelerate time-to-launch, automate data transformation workflows and deliver measurable ROI.

The launch of these services underscores Feedonomics’ commitment to providing enterprise merchants with flexible, automated solutions that reduce operational friction and accelerate revenue across global channels.

Learn more about how Feedonomics supports Shopify merchants here:

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Feedonomics

Feedonomics, powered by Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), efficiently transforms data into a competitive advantage with AI-enriched product feed management, optimization, and intelligent order orchestration. Feedonomics ensures every product is structured, optimized, and ready to be found across hundreds of marketplaces, search engines, social commerce channels, and AI-driven discovery engines. Built to minimize complexity and maximize performance, Feedonomics transforms the way businesses approach unified multi-channel commerce. Brands like Cole Haan, Perry Ellis, Puma and Revelyst have achieved measurable performance improvements using Feedonomics, including better return on ad spend, reach, and revenue growth. With its flexible technology, full-service support team, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, and more, Feedonomics supports a wide range of data management use cases, empowering its customers to compete and win across channels. To learn more, visit feedonomics.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

