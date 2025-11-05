NEXE Innovations Inc. Announces 1.2 Million Compostable Pod Order to Support Bridgehead’s Planned Costco Launch

WINDSOR, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce a significant purchase order of 1.2 million compostable coffee pods from its partner, Bridgehead Coffee ("Bridgehead"), to support Bridgehead’s upcoming launch at Costco, one of Canada’s largest national retailers.

The order marks a significant commercial milestone for NEXE, underscoring the adoption of its proprietary pod technology. The initial shipment of 625,000 BPI-certified compostable pods is intended to support the rollout of Bridgehead’s coffee products in Ontario Costco stores, with additional deliveries expected as the launch expands.





The NEXE Pod is designed to offer a blend of convenience and sustainability — fully compostable, BPI-certified, non-toxic, PFAS-free, and compatible with Keurig®* brewers.

Bridgehead Coffee, a proud Canadian company with more than 40 years of coffee excellence, partnered with NEXE Innovations in 2024 to replace soft-bottom compostable pods with NEXE’s fully compostable, high-performance format. The BPI-certified compostable pods are engineered to deliver a comparable brewing experience to conventional single-use plastic pods, while breaking down completely in commercial composting facilities, helping divert plastic waste from landfills.

“We believe this purchase order highlights the growing interest in our compostable pod technology and our ability to support retail partners with scalable solutions,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. “The initial shipment of 625,000 BPI-certified compostable pods is expected to support the rollout of Bridgehead’s coffee products in Ontario Costco stores, with additional deliveries expected as the launch expands.”

Bridgehead Coffee, a Canadian brand recognized for its ethical sourcing and sustainability leadership, partnered with NEXE in 2024 to transition from soft-bottom compostable pods to NEXE’s next-generation, fully compostable format. Under a two-year master manufacturing agreement signed in December 2024, NEXE produces Bridgehead’s leading blends, Centro House and Bytown Boom, in its proprietary pod.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

