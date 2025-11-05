Super League Advances Digital Asset Strategy Following Completion of Financing Backed by Evo Fund

~ Following Recent Evo Fund Financing, Super League Accelerates Execution of Q1 Digital Asset Initiatives ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced that, following the successful completion of its financing backed by Evo Fund, the Company is advancing its plans to launch a digital asset strategy in the first quarter of 2026.

With this next phase of execution now underway, Super League has:

Commenced a search to identify and appoint a digital asset expert to its Board of Directors , further strengthening the Company’s strategic capabilities and governance as it enters this next growth chapter.

, further strengthening the Company’s strategic capabilities and governance as it enters this next growth chapter. Initiated and advanced discussions with multiple potential partners to support the design and execution of its digital asset strategy, targeting launch in Q1.

“Our partnership with Evo Fund has positioned Super League to move decisively into this next frontier of our business,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “We are accelerating efforts to integrate digital assets into our broader platform strategy, in ways that align with our mission to empower brands and creators through engaging, measurable, and value-driven experiences. We look forward to sharing more as these initiatives progress toward launch early next year.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today’s attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com.

