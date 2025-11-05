Regula Introduces Toolkit to Help Businesses Strengthen Biometric Verification in the Age of AI Fraud

RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, has launched a new educational resource—the Practical Toolkit for Face Verification . This guide gathers essential knowledge, insights, and best practices for face verification. The launch follows Regula’s recent study showing that biometric checks have become the world’s top method for combating identity fraud.

As deepfakes and other impersonation attacks continue to rise—they are now behind every third fraud incident —biometric verification has become the technology that organizations trust most to confirm identities securely and seamlessly. Yet many businesses still struggle to implement it effectively, balancing user experience, compliance, and fraud resistance.





Regula’s Practical Toolkit for Face Verification is an all-in-one guide to face verification technologies

Regula’s new practical toolkit helps bridge this knowledge gap. It brings together expert explanations, research findings, technology guides, and real-world examples covering everything from biometric fraud tactics to liveness detection and facial recognition accuracy, as well as bias prevention, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

The Practical Toolkit for Face Verification provides an insightful roadmap to understand how face verification really works and what’s needed to make it secure. Among the featured materials are:

What is Liveness Detection, and How Does it Help to Address Online Authentication Challenges? — A deep-dive guide to distinguishing between different types of liveness detection technologies and how they help prevent presentation attacks.

— A deep-dive guide to distinguishing between different types of liveness detection technologies and how they help prevent presentation attacks. Global Legal Actions Against AI Deepfakes: Five Laws of 2025 — An up-to-date overview of how governments around the world are racing to regulate synthetic media and protect digital identities from manipulation.

— An up-to-date overview of how governments around the world are racing to regulate synthetic media and protect digital identities from manipulation. Video Injection Attacks in Remote IDV: Scenarios and Solutions — An expert explanation of how fraudsters bypass cameras by inserting prerecorded or synthetic video feeds directly into the verification pipeline, and why signal integrity checks have become paramount in this new reality.



“Biometrics has evolved from an optional layer to the backbone of modern identity verification. But as the technology matures, the risks evolve too. That’s why knowledge is key. Our goal with this toolkit is to highlight the risks and make the technology clearer, more transparent, and more accessible. When businesses understand where threats come from and what can help them enable effective defences, they can build verification systems that are not only secure, but also user-friendly and compliant by design. Education is the first step toward resilience—and we want to help the industry move from reactive protection to proactive, intelligent identity management,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

