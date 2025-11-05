Public Sector Fleets Can Now Purchase Motiv Electric Trucks via National Auto Fleet Group

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Auto Fleet Group (NAFG) has partnered with Motiv Electric Trucks to expand access to its Class 4-6 electric step vans, buses and trucks among public sector fleets across the United States. NAFG holds a Sourcewell contract, which enables public sector access to pre-negotiated prices and a streamlined procurement process.

Motiv has deployed electric step vans, box trucks, shuttles and buses for the last 15 years, putting nearly 450 vehicles on the road that have collectively driven more than 6 million miles. Today, 10 of the largest medium-duty truck fleets in North America1 have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries and other leading brands.

Sourcewell is a government organization that helps local governments, schools, and nonprofits save time and money on their purchases by leveraging the combined buying power of thousands of member organizations. The agency conducts competitive bidding processes to secure contracts with suppliers offering a wide range of products and services. Members can then access these contracts at pre-negotiated prices, streamlining the procurement process.

“Cities, counties and states across the country are recognizing the significant health, environmental and operational benefits of electric trucks and buses,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. “Our partnership with NAFG now gives public fleets an efficient and cost-effective way to purchase Motiv electric vehicles through Sourcewell.”

Motiv recently completed delivery of City of Los Angeles’ second order of battery electric stake bed trucks, bringing their Motiv fleet count to seven vehicles. Built on Motiv’s EPIC 4 platform, the trucks feature 127 kWh of battery capacity, up to 115 miles of range on a single charge and are equipped with DC Fast Charging, enabling their routes to be extended up to 200 miles through mid-day opportunity charging.

“We are seeing increasing demand for electric work trucks and buses across our portfolio, and the addition of Motiv vehicles will make it easy and efficient for our customers to electrify their fleets,” said Randy Lester, Fleet Sales Director at National Auto Fleet Group. “Motiv’s reputation for quality and dependability is well-known in the industry and we look forward to offering their vehicles to our customers.”

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009, Motiv is a privately held company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Motiv is a leading provider of medium duty, zero-emission electric trucks and buses, producing a range of vehicles, including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks, and work trucks, designed to eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, healthier and safer ride.

Motiv's combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own net-zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

On August 15, 2025, Motiv and Workhorse Group Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a transaction that will create a leading North American medium-duty electric truck OEM. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to approval by Workhorse’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

More information about the company's products and services is available at https://www.motivtrucks.com .

About National Auto Fleet Group

National Auto Fleet Group (NAFG) is a minority family-owned all-in-one vehicle vendor that caters to government agencies across the United States. With two generations of experience, we understand the complexities involved in government fleet vehicle purchasing. Our fast, reliable, and hassle-free Sourcewell vehicle contracts empower members to seek alternatives to the tedious bidding process. Our effective and simple online quoting system offers resources to assist public agencies with a variety of fleet purchasing solutions.

———————————————————

1 Valgen and Motiv internal data.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa0afaf0-09fd-4886-85ca-c32e3f8549b3