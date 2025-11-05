Kailera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a differentiated, late-stage portfolio of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in November:

  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
    November 11-13, 2025, New York, NY
    Presentation: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 9:20 a.m. EST
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
    November 17-20, 2025, London, UK
    Anti-Obesity Panel: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:00 p.m. GMT / 7:00 am EST
  • TD Cowen's Treatment Advancements in Obesity and Related Disorders Summit
    November 24, 2025, Virtual
    Fireside Chat: Monday, November 24, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EST

About Kailera Therapeutics
Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has demonstrated positive clinical trial results in obesity in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms of action and routes of delivery. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
