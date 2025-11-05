23andMe Research Institute Appoints Kael Reicin as Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Research Institute, a nonprofit medical research organization, today announced the appointment of Kael Reicin to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Reicin will help lead the ongoing transition of operations to that of a nonprofit medical research organization.

“Kael Reicin’s arrival as CFO represents a profound alignment for 23andMe as we evolve into a nonprofit organization,” said Anne Wojcicki, Founder and CEO of 23andMe Research Institute. “His financial insight and deep understanding of mission-driven stewardship will help us translate our ideals into sustainable action. This is the next step in redefining how science serves humanity.”

Kael Reicin is an experienced nonprofit leader who most recently served as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of the American Cancer Society, Inc., one of the nation’s largest patient centric charities and a leading funder of research and services, raising approximately $750 million annually and managing assets of more than $1.7 billion. Reicin was responsible for leading organizational strategic planning and served as the dyadic partner for the Patient Support mission pillar, overseeing critical patient-facing operations.

Reicin also brings a range of global finance, strategy, and corporate development experience. Prior to his role at the American Cancer Society, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise Financial Products at Bloomberg LP, the world’s leading multibillion-dollar financial technology company. He oversaw the financial planning, budgeting, performance indicators, forecasting, and reporting for regulated and non-regulated entities within the company’s largest product group.

Serving in multiple positions with progressive responsibilities, Reicin also spent more than 10 years at Thomson Reuters, a global media, software, and information firm. Notably, Reicin governed the strategic direction of several of the firm’s business units, serving the needs of lawyers, compliance, and risk professionals on a global basis. He was responsible for guiding launches into new customer and geographic markets, developing innovative software and product lines, executing large-scale acquisitions, and creating effective strategic planning processes.

Reicin completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania and received his MBA from the University of Chicago.

“I’m thrilled to join 23andMe at this pivotal moment, as the organization leverages its unparalleled genomic data and engaged community to deepen our understanding of health and drive meaningful impact for individuals everywhere,” noted Reicin.

About 23andMe Research Institute

23andMe Research Institute is a nonprofit medical research organization that enables people everywhere to access their genetic information, learn about themselves and participate in the world's largest crowdsourced research initiative. The Institute aims to be the world's most significant contributor to scientific advancement, uniting people with the common goal of improving health and deepening our understanding of DNA — the code of life.

