Taiga Begins International Deliveries of 2026 Nomad Electric Snowmobile, Introducing Performance and Software Upgrades





MONTRÉAL, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With production underway earlier this quarter, Taiga has begun international deliveries of its 2026 Nomad electric snowmobile, marking another key milestone in the company’s strategic growth plan.

The latest Nomad model introduces significant upgrades to both hardware and software, many of which will also be available to existing Taiga owners through over-the-air updates. Nomad is available throughout North America, Europe, and now Asia.





Next-Level Ride Customization

The 2026 Nomad features new Custom Drive Modes, allowing riders to set and save personalized performance profiles by adjusting power output and throttle response directly from the Taiga mobile app. Whether dialing back performance for beginners, creating consistent parameters for fleet operations, or fine-tuning acceleration to match individual riding styles, users now have much more control over their ride experience.

Admins can restrict access to specific drive modes, and the addition of shareable digital keys makes it simple to grant or revoke access to other users, adding flexibility for families, friends, and fleets alike.

Enhanced Powertrain and Drivetrain

At the heart of the Nomad is Taiga’s next-generation electric powertrain, designed from a clean sheet and built in-house to achieve the highest energy density in the industry.

The new integrated Tractive Unit combines an IPM motor and inverter in one compact package, utilizing a fully redesigned control algorithm for incredibly precise and responsive power delivery, even in the harshest winter conditions.

Through state-of-the-art automated manufacturing, Taiga has introduced an optimized stator winding that boosts thermal efficiency by over 15%, extending peak power duration and improving efficiency at high speeds.

A new battery pack featuring fused cooling panel technology enhances temperature uniformity and continuous power output, resulting in faster warm-up times and superior thermal stability without risk of overheating.

Working in collaboration with DuPont, new sliders featuring embedded hard-wearing Vespel® inserts extend service life and increase range in low-lubrication conditions.







A New Chapter in Taiga’s Electrification Journey

“The Nomad has always represented the essence of what Taiga stands for—clean, capable adventure in any environment,” said Paul Achard, Co-Founder and Chief Engineer at Taiga Motors. “This latest generation not only pushes performance and efficiency further, but also gives riders more control, flexibility, and connection to their snowmobile.”

