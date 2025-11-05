Turbo Energy Achieves 51% Improvement in Net Results for First Half 2025 Financial Performance

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, highlighting a 51.2% improvement in net results. When coupled with the recently announced new $53 million industrial scale contract, these achievements reinforce the Company’s solid financial performance and strong commercial momentum.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net results improved by 51%, reducing the net loss to €1.40 million, or €0.03 per ordinary share, from a net loss of €2.86 million, or €0.05 per ordinary share, reflecting progress toward profitability and stronger financial performance.

Operating performance strengthened by 57.5%, with operating loss reduced to €1.16 million from €2.74 million, supported by enhanced gross margins and efficiency gains.

Total revenue reached €5.51 million – up from €4.95 million, driven by the growing market adoption of the Company’s SUNBOX smart energy storage systems and expanding commercial activity across key markets.

“The first half of 2025 marked a pivotal turning point for Turbo Energy,” said Mariano Soria, Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined execution is translating into stronger financial performance, expanding commercial traction and accelerating adoption of our AI-driven solar storage systems. With two milestone contracts secured and multiple international markets opening, Turbo Energy is well positioned for a breakout year in 2026.”

Key Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

Major Commercial Agreements



In September 2025, the Company announced two milestone projects:

An agreement to supply Turbo Energy’s proprietary SUNBOX Industry energy storage solutions to power Uber’s electric vehicle (“EV”) fleet in Spain.

A $53 million contract to deploy 366 MWh of solar energy storage capacity across more than ten industrial facilities in Spain, one of the largest commercial and industrial storage projects in Europe.

Expansion of Product Portfolio

During the first half of 2025, the Company launched SUNBOX Home Lite, a compact and safe all-in-one storage system for homes with energy needs of up to 10 kWh, featuring a design that enhances compactness, ergonomics and aesthetics.

In October 2025, Turbo Energy unveiled SUNBOX Industry Max, a next-generation 5 MWh energy storage system engineered for electro-intensive industries. Paired with Turbo Energy’s tailor-made AI-driven software service, the system provides power outage protection, intelligent energy savings, and customized load management for each customer in complex industrial operating environments.

Geographic and Market Expansion



Turbo Energy continued to execute on its global expansion strategy:

Established Turbo Energy Solutions (“TES”), launching a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for commercial and industrial customers in Latin America.

Secured UL 9540 and UL 5500 certifications for SUNBOX Home, positioning the Company to enter the U.S. residential solar storage market; and partnered with Connection Holdings to spearhead its U.S. market rollout.

Innovation and Technology Development



In June 2025, the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office granted Turbo Energy Patent No. iP202430282, protecting its proprietary system for integrating energy storage and expanding photovoltaic generation in existing solar installations. The patented technology enables the seamless addition of battery storage and new PV panels without complex retrofitting, improving energy efficiency and grid flexibility. This milestone underscores Turbo Energy’s commitment to developing advanced, AI-enhanced solutions that are helping to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

Leadership and Governance



In October 2025, Turbo Energy appointed Lucia Tamarit as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Alejandro Moragues. Earlier in the year, the Company welcomed Julian Groves to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of global experience in distribution, logistics and capital markets.

For more detailed information relating to the Company’s results, please refer to the Current Report on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Commission and found at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s website at https://investors.turbo-e.com/sec-filings.

“Turbo Energy enters the second half of 2025 with powerful momentum,” added Soria. “Our focus remains clear – drive profitable growth, scale our global presence and lead in the transition toward intelligent, sustainable electrification. With our expanding portfolio of patented AI-enabled technologies and strong commercial pipeline, we believe Turbo Energy is well positioned to create lasting value for our shareholders.”

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship SUNBOX represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit www.turbo-e.com.

