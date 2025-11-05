Guardforce AI Advances Its AI-first Strategy with the Launch of DVGO Beta 2.0, Bringing AI Agent into Real-World Applications

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an AI-driven technology company providing smart solutions in automation, robotics, Agentic AI and secured logistics, today announced the launch of DVGO Beta 2.0, marking a major milestone in its AI-first product roadmap and the start of its marketing expansion.

DVGO, Guardforce AI’s first travel planning AI agent, was built specifically for travel advisors and service professionals. It serves as an Al-powered copilot for travel advisors, capable of understanding context, leveraging tools, and executing tasks through natural conversation.

Compared to DVGO Beta 1.0, DVGO Beta 2.0 integrates seamlessly into travel advisors’ workflows across all aspects. For example, the enhanced AI orchestration in DVGO Beta 2.0 works beyond information analysis, it proactively generates intelligent recommendations, helping clarify client intents and enabling real-time synchronization between advisors and clients. When selecting destinations, the Beta 2.0 agents autonomously interpret implicit travel preferences, uncover hidden gems based on traveler personas, while dynamically adjusting itineraries through natural conversation and interactive map visualization, cutting planning time from days to minutes. These updates reflect the Company’s broader vision to deliver intelligent, human-centered AI solutions that transform real-world industries.

As part of the rollout, DVGO is launching an Ambassador Program, recruiting 50 travel advisors as early adopters to further co-create and refine the platform. This initiative highlights Guardforce AI’s commitment to building practical, user-informed AI applications that continuously evolve through human-AI collaboration.

“DVGO Beta 2.0 represents the tangible realization of our AI strategy,” said Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of Guardforce AI. “It demonstrates how we’re moving beyond concepts into real-world AI Agent deployment, empowering industry experts, reducing operational burdens, and enhancing service precision and personalization. We look forward to unlocking even greater value through AI-driven collaboration and innovation and continue to expand within the travel and consumer ecosystems in the near future.”

To learn more about DVGO Beta 2.0, please visit www.deepvoyage.ai or apply for the Ambassador Program via dvgofeedback@guardforceai.com.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW) is an AI-driven technology company with a solid operational foundation in the cash logistics and retail sectors. Through its proprietary Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), Guardforce AI delivers next-generation smart solutions and AI applications spanning cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI. Expanding into areas such as travel planning, the Company is demonstrating how scalable AI can drive industry transformation, balancing stable, recurring revenues with high-growth, future-ready innovations. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai .

