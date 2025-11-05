OTSAW Enters Japanese Market with Moraine Corporation with Aim to Revolutionize Hospital Operations Through Robotics

OTSAW CEO Ting Ling Ming and Moraine CEO Tsuneki Kusaba





Singapore, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otsaw Limited (“OTSAW,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), a global developer of autonomous robotics and operations-technology healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Moraine Corporation (“Moraine”), one of Japan’s premier medical-distributor networks with over 30 years’ experience with products present in more than 3,000 hospitals nationwide.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Moraine agreed to serve as OTSAW’s strategic distributor in Japan, representing and deploying OTSAW’s hospital-automation assets including the “TransCar” an autonomous guided vehicle (“AGV”) and the “Camello+” a multi-purpose autonomous mobile robot (“AMR”) with the intention of addressing Japan’s market challenges.



Key highlights of the collaboration under the Agreement include:

Moraine’s product distribution throughout a hospital network of over 3,000 hospitals across Japan, backed by 30 plus years of what we believe to be trusted service and supply;

Expected deployment of OTSAW’s AGV and AMR vehicles to assist in streamlining internal hospital logistics; and

A goal that we believe directly aligns with Japan’s healthcare needs that intends to improve operational efficiency, support ageing-population care, and mitigate healthcare workforce shortfalls.

We believe this Agreement marks a pivotal step in OTSAW’s global expansion strategy, and underscores Moraine’s commitment to leveraging automation and robotics to future-proof Japan’s healthcare infrastructure. Together, OTSAW and Moraine aim to pilot their deployment in selected hospitals in 2026, with plans for further rollout in the years following.

About OTSAW

OTSAW is a Singapore-based company specializing in AMRs and robotics solutions, with cutting-edge robotics software development and manufacturing capabilities. Founded in 2015, we are an innovator in advanced robotics autonomy technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”). Our mission is to disrupt, revolutionize, and redefine the global facilities management industry with our AI-enabled AMRs and robotics solutions across security, disinfection, last-mile delivery, and healthcare facilities.

Leveraging our core software technologies, robot and machine outdoor autonomy expertise, and AI-enabled AMRs, our products empower customers to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on human capital, and seamlessly integrate automation into their facilities management operations. By addressing labor shortages, rising wages, and labor cost challenges, we aim to empower the entire facilities management industry globally.

