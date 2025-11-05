Nuvini Posts Capital Markets Update Webcast with Management Transcript

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a global SaaS consolidator that acquires and operates profitable B2B software businesses, today announced the release of its Capital Markets Update and accompanying management transcript.

Key Highlights from the Capital Markets Update

USD Reporting Transition: Led by CFO Roberto Otero, Nuvini will report all financial metrics in U.S. dollars (USD) to enhance transparency and comparability with U.S. software peers.

Senior executives and board members have personally increased their ownership through open-market purchases based on long-term value conviction. Disciplined Capital Allocation: Every acquisition is underwritten for a minimum 30 percent cash-on-cash return while maintaining net debt/EBITDA below 3.5×.

Every acquisition is underwritten for a minimum 30 percent cash-on-cash return while maintaining net debt/EBITDA below 3.5×. AI-Driven Operating Leverage: Through its partnership with Oracle, Nuvini is deploying AI and automation to enhance margin expansion and integration speed across portfolio companies.

Through its partnership with Oracle, Nuvini is deploying AI and automation to enhance margin expansion and integration speed across portfolio companies. Scalable Platform: The Company’s model supports meaningful long-term growth consistent with best-in-class global SaaS consolidators such as Roper Technologies and Constellation Software.



As mentioned over the next three to five years, Nuvini targets:

35–45% consolidated EBITDA margins , consistent with best-in-class vertical SaaS peers;

, consistent with best-in-class vertical SaaS peers; Strong annual organic revenue growth driven by recurring subscriptions, high retention, and cross-selling synergies.

driven by recurring subscriptions, high retention, and cross-selling synergies. Continued capital discipline , leveraging AI to enhance both revenue and cost efficiency through shared services and accretive acquisition multiples.

, leveraging AI to enhance both revenue and cost efficiency through shared services and accretive acquisition multiples. A clear path to over $100 million in EBITDA within five years, consistent with models proven by Constellation Software and Roper Technologies.

“Nuvini’s model is built on durable, high-quality software businesses with recurring revenue, strong cash generation, and long-term alignment with founders,” said Pierre Schurmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvini. “Our focus remains on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and accretive acquisitions that continue to compound value over time. Success for us is defined in the next five years by organic growth, 40% EBIDA margins, high returns on invested capital, and over $100 million in EBITDA.”

The Capital Markets Update webcast and full transcript are available at the links below:



About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The Company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

