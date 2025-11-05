Terrestrial Energy, Westinghouse Sign Expanded Contract for IMSR Advanced Nuclear Fuel Plant at Springfields

Agreement encompasses deconversion, fabrication, packaging, and transportation services for Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) fuel production, paving the way for pilot plant construction

Partnership with Westinghouse’s Springfield Fuels advances Terrestrial Energy’s Western supply chain strategy while accelerating IMSR commercialization pathway

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: IMSR) (“Terrestrial Energy” or “the Company”), a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using its Generation IV reactor technology, today announced it has signed a manufacturing and supply contract with Springfields Fuels Limited, a subsidiary of Westinghouse Electric Company (“Westinghouse”), for the design and construction of an Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) fuel pilot plant. The agreement serves as a significant advancement of Terrestrial Energy’s fuel supply chain capabilities in support of the Company’s accelerating commercialization pathway, with construction set to begin in 2026.

The agreement, building on a contract signed in August 2023 for the planning and initial design of IMSR fuel supply, leverages established deconversion and fuel manufacturing infrastructure at Westinghouse’s Springfields nuclear fuel manufacturing site in Preston, United Kingdom, to support Terrestrial Energy's IMSR deployment strategy. The expanded scope includes a wide range of commercial-scale fuel services, such as deconversion, fabrication, packaging and transportation. Upon completion of the pilot plant, the facility will be positioned to scale to commercial fuel production for a future fleet of IMSR Plants.

Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plant uses next-generation molten salt reactor technology – a Generation IV nuclear technology – to deliver high-temperature thermal energy. This energy supports highly efficient steam turbine operation, low-cost electricity generation and direct thermal energy supply for industrial use. Unique among North American Generation IV designs, the IMSR is fueled with low-cost, readily available Standard Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (SALEU) fuel, uranium enriched to under 5% uranium-235, allowing for critical alignment with Springfields nearly 80-year legacy as a global leader in the supply of SALEU as uranium oxide fuel to commercial nuclear power reactors.

Terrestrial Energy’s use of SALEU, the only commercially available reactor fuel on the market today, for IMSR plant operation shields the Company from substantial supply challenges associated with the use of High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium fuel (HALEU), which have been exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and the current lack of commercial-scale supply in the U.S. market. SALEU supply chains are supported by well-established international transport protocols and decades of regulatory acceptance, positioning Terrestrial Energy to pursue a practical and accelerated pathway to early commercial IMSR plant deployment.

“This expanded partnership with Westinghouse at Springfields represents a strategic milestone in Terrestrial Energy’s Western supply chain strategy as we continue to advance commercialization of our Generation IV reactor technology,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “With our SALEU fuel choice, we can maximize the use of existing nuclear industrial infrastructure at the Springfields site for capital efficiency. This collaboration enhances both our capital efficiency and scalability as we seek to meet the rapidly growing demand for clean, reliable, and flexible energy supply.”

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Terrestrial Energy to develop a next-generation nuclear fuel at Springfields to power molten salt reactors,” said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. “We have been working with Terrestrial Energy now for more than 4 years on this transformative initiative. This partnership brings together complementary strengths and opportunities, accelerating innovation and delivering important impacts to our industry.”

A key innovation in the pilot plant design is a re-optimized chemical process to supply UF4 deconverted from UF6 at 5% enrichment. Today’s industry standard is the deconversion of UF6 at 5% enrichment supplied from enrichment plants to uranium oxide fuel. The process to deconvert to UF4 is optimized with the pilot plant design enabling the large-scale fuel supply required for IMSR fleet deployment by leveraging Springfields’ existing commercial scale infrastructure.

Terrestrial Energy is working collaboratively with other organizations across the nuclear fuel supply chain to establish multiple sources for IMSR fuel production and supply. These partnerships ensure that the company’s advanced reactor technology is supported by a robust and secure fuel supply infrastructure, critical to commercial IMSR deployment.

SALEU fuel is transportable using existing packages, for civilian reactor use, with a process that sits within the existing regulatory and safety protocol that has been established across many markets for the safety and secure transport of the nuclear fuel across international borders. These characteristics present competitive advantages for Terrestrial Energy as the company pursues its first IMSR deployments at site in the United States including at Texas A&M’s RELLIS campus.

Today’s announcement follows a series of announcements underscoring the acceleration of Terrestrial IMSR commercialization plans, most recently punctuated by the Company’s selection for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy’s Advanced Reactor Pilot Program, as well as the U.S. DOE Office of Nuclear Energy’s Fuel Line Pilot Program. Together, these programs provide a pathway to significantly accelerate Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR commercialization.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in capital efficiency, cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of low-cost, reliable, dispatchable, clean, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and to be customized for dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as petrochemical and chemical synthesis, and data center operation. In so doing, IMSR plants extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling transformative commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers, industrial partners and energy end-users to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

