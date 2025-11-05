Goodwin Recruiting is Named to Inc. Magazine’s Power Partners List

EXETER, N.H., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards list. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners, the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

“This recognition builds on our legacy of delivering world-class service to small and mid-sized businesses, which is the true engine of the U.S. economy,” said Andy Decker, CEO of Goodwin Recruiting. “We’re proud to partner with such an inspiring group of companies and to play a role in helping them grow, thrive, and positively impact their communities. At the heart of our work is a simple purpose: to change lives by connecting great people with great organizations.”

Goodwin Recruiting’s model is a natural fit for small businesses, taking the entire hiring process, from sourcing and screening to interviewing, off the plates of owners and hiring managers. This allows leaders to focus on running and growing their business while gaining access to top-tier, often hard-to-reach talent. By removing the time-consuming work of recruiting, Goodwin helps founders build stronger teams and scale with confidence.

“Over the years, we've had the privilege of partnering with countless small and medium-sized businesses that share a similar story. We often meet them when the overwhelming task of hiring has become a major stressor, distracting them from their daily operations. These are the owner-operators, the very heart of their companies, who want to grow but can't find the time to source candidates and manage the entire hiring process,” Decker said. “This is where we step in, becoming an extension of their team and handling the process from start to finish. We've seen firsthand the immense relief on an owner's face when they realize they can finally focus on their business or even take a much-needed vacation, knowing that we are diligently working to build a team that will support their vision.”

Eric Goodwin, Founder and Chairman of Goodwin Recruiting, explained, “Our approach is personal; whenever possible we meet with our clients face-to-face to truly understand their company's culture and goals, ensuring we find candidates who are a long-term match. Earning this Inc. Power Partner award goes to show that those relationships truly matter and are what has brought us continued success over the years. We’re honored to be a part of this prestigious list and grateful to all who helped us achieve this accolade.”

About Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting (a Forbes America’s Best Recruiting Firm since 2020) is a leading recruiting firm that has been connecting top talent with amazing opportunities since 1999. Their expert team brings hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, their team works to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships - one successful match at a time.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

