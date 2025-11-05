Research Frontiers CEO Joe Harary to Lead North American Vehicle Glazing Innovation Summit 2025 in Detroit as Chairman and Keynote Presenter

WOODBURY, NY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), the inventor and licensor of SPD-SmartGlass technology, announced today that its President and CEO, Joseph M. Harary, has been selected as Chairman of the North American Vehicle Glazing Innovation Summit 2025, to be held November 18–19, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan.

In addition to opening the conference and serving as its Chairman, Mr. Harary will deliver the keynote presentation titled “Real World Uses of SPD-SmartGlass and Other Variable Tint Technologies,” highlighting how advances in light-control glazing are transforming the automotive industry.

Joe Harary’s keynote will showcase real-world deployments of SPD-SmartGlass now integrated into flagship vehicles, aircraft, trains, yachts and buildings, where it cuts cabin heat load by up to 95%, blocks 99.5% of light on demand, increases energy efficiency, driving range, and headroom, and allows occupants to control sunlight and glare instantly.



The two-day event, organized by ECV International, brings together leading automakers, glass manufacturers, and technology innovators to discuss emerging trends in vehicle glazing, including smart glass integration, sustainability, and regulatory developments.



“I am honored to chair this year’s conference and to share how SPD-SmartGlass technology continues to redefine how light, comfort, and energy efficiency are managed in vehicles,” said Harary. “With so many industry leaders gathering in Detroit, it’s an exciting time to explore how glazing innovation supports the future of mobility.”

The summit brings together executives and engineers from General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Lucid Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Corning, Kuraray, Carlex Glass, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, NSG Pilkington, Fuyao, Guardian Industries, Renault, Webasto and others—representing the entire automotive glazing value chain from OEMs to Tier-1 suppliers and glass innovators.



Research Frontiers’ patented SPD-SmartGlass technology allows users to instantly, precisely, and continuously control the amount of light passing through glass in response to occupant needs or environmental conditions, improving comfort, design flexibility, and energy efficiency.



For more information about the North American Vehicle Glazing Innovation Summit 2025, visit https://www.ecv-events.com/NAVGIS2025.

