Project C.U.R.E. Bridge the Global Healthcare Divide with Mission-Driven Innovation with Microsoft

Denver, CO – [November 5, 2025] – Project C.U.R.E. is working with Microsoft to help save lives and provide medical resources around the world. More than 4.5 billion people which is over half of the global population, lack access to essential health services. In low-income countries, approximately 80 percent of people lack access to basic healthcare. The consequences are devastating: hospitals operate without essential supplies, physicians reuse single-use equipment, and communities endure preventable illness and loss of life.

For nearly four decades, Project C.U.R.E. has been working to change that story. Project C.U.R.E. was founded in a garage. The Colorado-based nonprofit has grown into one of the world’s largest providers of donated medical supplies and equipment to developing nations. Supported by a global network of over 35,000 volunteers, Project C.U.R.E. delivers health and hope through sustainable medical relief to hospitals and clinics in more than 135 countries.

Now Project C.U.R.E. is working with Microsoft to expand its global impact—one container, one volunteer, and one life-saving shipment at a time. Leveraging the full Microsoft technology stack—including Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Power BI, and Microsoft Teams—the organization has transformed its operations and created a unified, data-driven system to scale its mission.

“As you can imagine, with the responsiveness that we have in sending cargo containers globally, we need to be on our best game, and we need to have data available to us,” said Julie Topka, Chief of Staff, Project C.U.R.E. “When I first started, about 80% of our work was manual. Now, since we use Dynamics 365, we’ve been able to decrease that to around 15%.”

With Dynamics 365, Project C.U.R.E. integrates assessment planning, financial tracking, supply chain management, volunteer scheduling, donor engagement, and project coordination into one connected ecosystem. Power Platform automates critical workflows—accelerating everything from shipment receipts to donor communications—while Power BI delivers real-time dashboards that visualize impact by country, container value, volunteer engagement, and delivery metrics.

Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Phone connects a global community of more than 35,000 volunteers, staff, and medical professionals, enabling secure collaboration, document sharing, and seamless coordination across continents.

With Dynamics 365 providing full visibility across complex projects, Project C.U.R.E. can now track financial, inventory, and shipping data in real time—enhancing accountability, efficiency, and transparency for donors and partners.

“I’m watching my team be less frustrated. They’re more creative, more energetic,” said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President & CEO of Project C.U.R.E. “Our donors also get excited, because they know better what we did with the resources they gave us. We’re looking forward to what’s next with this AI revolution.”

As Project C.U.R.E. looks to the future, its work with Microsoft exemplifies how technology and compassion can unite to save lives and strengthen healthcare systems around the world.

About Project C.U.R.E.

Founded in 1987, Project C.U.R.E. (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) is the world’s largest distributor of donated medical supplies, equipment, and services to resource-limited communities worldwide. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Project C.U.R.E. operates seven distribution centers across the United States and delivers life-saving medical relief to hospitals and clinics in over 135 countries. Learn more at www.projectcure.org.

